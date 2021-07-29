scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, July 29, 2021
Must Read

Prabhas’s Radhe Shyam finally wraps up after 3 years, makers say pandemic took a ‘toll on expectations’

Directed by Radha Krishna Kumar, Radhe Shyam stars Prabhas and Pooja Hegde in the lead roles.

By: Entertainment Desk | Hyderabad |
July 29, 2021 11:39:40 am
Prabhas' Radhe Shyam filmA poster of Prabhas from Radhe Shyam movie. (Photo: PR Handout)

The shooting for Radhe Shyam finally wrapped up on Thursday. The project, featuring Prabhas in the lead role, was launched in 2018. However, due to the VFX work, construction of sets and the pandemic-induced lockdowns, the filming faced delays and took three years. The makers are expected to announce a new release date soon.

Radha Krishna Kumar, the director for Radhe Shyam, on Thursday took to social media and wrote: “All done with the last schedule of #RadheShyam … I spread my love to all our darling fans!! This pandemic had a a toll on all our expectations!! An update is on the way.”

Set in the backdrop of 1970’s Europe, the film stars Pooja Hegde, Sachin Khedekar, Priyadarshi Pulikonda, Bhagyashree, Murli Sharma, Kunaal Roy Kapoor, Riddhi Kumar, Sasha Chettri and Sathyan.

Don't Miss These Stories
Click here for more

The music composition for the South Indian languages is handled by Justin Prabhakaran, while Manoj Paramahamsa is the cinematographer. Radhe Shyam is produced by Vamshi, Pramod, and Praseedha Uppalapati in association with T-Series.

On the work front, Prabhas has Salaar, Adipurush, and Project-K in the pipeline. Pooja Hegde has Most Eligible Bachelor, Acharya, and Beast in her kitty.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Entertainment

Advertisement

Photos

priyanka london summer
Priyanka Chopra’s fun London summer is what wanderlust is made of

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Jul 29: Latest News

Advertisement