Prabhas’s Radhe Shyam finally wraps up after 3 years, makers say pandemic took a ‘toll on expectations’

The shooting for Radhe Shyam finally wrapped up on Thursday. The project, featuring Prabhas in the lead role, was launched in 2018. However, due to the VFX work, construction of sets and the pandemic-induced lockdowns, the filming faced delays and took three years. The makers are expected to announce a new release date soon.

Radha Krishna Kumar, the director for Radhe Shyam, on Thursday took to social media and wrote: “All done with the last schedule of #RadheShyam … I spread my love to all our darling fans!! This pandemic had a a toll on all our expectations!! An update is on the way.”

All done with the last schedule of #RadheShyam … I spread my love to all our darling fans !! This pandemic had a a toll on all our expectations!! An update is on the way — Radha Krishna Kumar (@director_radhaa) July 28, 2021

Set in the backdrop of 1970’s Europe, the film stars Pooja Hegde, Sachin Khedekar, Priyadarshi Pulikonda, Bhagyashree, Murli Sharma, Kunaal Roy Kapoor, Riddhi Kumar, Sasha Chettri and Sathyan.

The music composition for the South Indian languages is handled by Justin Prabhakaran, while Manoj Paramahamsa is the cinematographer. Radhe Shyam is produced by Vamshi, Pramod, and Praseedha Uppalapati in association with T-Series.

On the work front, Prabhas has Salaar, Adipurush, and Project-K in the pipeline. Pooja Hegde has Most Eligible Bachelor, Acharya, and Beast in her kitty.