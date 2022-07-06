Film editor Gautham Raju passes away

Renowned Telugu film editor Gautham Raju passed away on Tuesday night at his residence in Hyderabad due to health-related ailments. He was 68.

Gautham Raju started his film career as an editor with Chattaniki Kallulevu and has over 800 films to credit in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi. His editing credits include superhits such as Kick, Race Gurram, Gabbar Singh, Adhurs, Gopala Gopala, and Khaidi No. 150. He won Nandi Award in the best editing category for Aadi movie.

Expressing his shock on the demise of Gautham Raju, actor Manoj Manchu tweeted, “Heartbreaking to know that One of the greatest Editor of our times #GauthamRaju garu has left us. Strength to family and loved ones. Will miss you dearly uncle. Your great work will live forever. Om Shanti.”

Paying tribute on social media, screenwriter Gopi Mohan called Gautham Raju a “legendary Telugu film editor.” He wrote, “Legendary Telugu film Editor Sri #Gowthamraju garu is no more with us. A very senior editor. Edited more than 1000 films. Worked for many blockbusters. An era ended. My condolences to his family. Working with you is a lifetime memorable experience. We miss you sir. Om Shanti.”