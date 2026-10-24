Fauzi teaser: Prabhas fights against the British in this period spy saga. Watch

The makers of Fauzi have released the film’s teaser on Friday evening, on the occasion of lead actor Prabhas’ 47th birthday. Directed by Hanu Raghavapudi, of Sita Ramam fame, the teaser introduces Prabhas as a fictional Indian spy, soldier and strategist who operated during World War 2 under Subhash Chandra Bose and created a code based on the Bhagavad Gita that the British considered harder to crack than the German Enigma. The film, produced by Mythri Movie Makers and presented by T-Series Films, has been pushed from its previously planned December 2026 window to March 19, 2027.

The teaser does not open with Prabhas. It opens in Berlin on May 29, 1942, with a meeting between Subhash Chandra Bose and Adolf Hitler, and uses that conversation to build the mythology of Prabhas’ character before the actor appears on screen.

The Bose-Hitler exchange in Fauzi

The scene begins with Hitler questioning Bose’s request for German support against the British. “You want Germany to help you defeat Britain, Subhash Chandra Bose?” he asks.

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Subhash Chandra Bose confirms, “Yes, we have a common enemy, Britain.” However, Hitler is dismissive. He points to India’s two centuries under British colonial rule as evidence that the fight is unwinnable. “Slavery runs in your Indian blood for two centuries. I won’t back a losing battle,” he says.

Subhash Chandra Bose responds without hesitation. “You know nothing about Indians, Mr Hitler. I will free my country from British rule, with or without your support.” When Hitler tells him that “dreams don’t win wars,” Subhash Chandra Bose agrees with him and then redirects the conversation toward intelligence rather than ideology. “Dreams don’t. Intelligence does,” he said.

The introduction of Fauzi

It is at this point that Subhash Chandra Bose introduces the character Prabhas plays, without Prabhas appearing on screen. He tells Hitler that Japan defeated Britain to take control of Singapore, a real event from February 1942, was made possible by a single Indian operative who crippled British intelligence, diverted their troops and compromised their operations from the inside. “Just one Indian. A soldier, a strategist and a spy. And Britain knows all of them. But they don’t know anything about my man,” Subhash Chandra Bose remarks.

He reveals that this operative created an unbreakable code based on the Bhagavad Gita, one that the British themselves admit is harder to crack than Germany’s Enigma.

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When Hitler asks for the man’s name, Subhash Chandra Bose delivers the line the teaser has been building toward. “Nobody knows the name he was given at birth. The British call him Fauzi.” When Hitler expresses interest in meeting him, Subhash Chandra Bose’s answer places the character firmly on Indian soil. “He is in Calcutta. Busy protecting my motherland.”

Prabhas then appears on screen for the first time, in a stylised period look carrying a gun. His voiceover delivers the teaser’s closing line: “Hey, you Britisher! I will draw your blood and snatch my freedom. Forcefully!”

Fauzi is written and directed by Hanu Raghavapudi, whose Sita Ramam, starring Dulquer Salmaan and Mrunal Thakur, was both a critical and commercial success. Moving from a love story set during the 1965 India-Pakistan war to a spy thriller set during World War 2 represents a significant escalation in scale and ambition.

The film is produced by Naveen Yerneni and Y. Ravi Shankar under Mythri Movie Makers. It is presented by Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series Films. Further cast and crew details have not been officially announced.

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The teaser was released alongside a special video for Kalki 2898 AD’s sequel on Prabhas’ 47th birthday, giving the actor two major franchise updates on the same day. Fauzi is scheduled for worldwide theatrical release on March 19, 2027.