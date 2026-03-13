From Shankar to Ram Gopal Varma, fans question why these filmmakers were left off Allu Cinemas’ ‘legendary directors wall’

The inauguration of Allu Cinemas in Hyderabad was meant to be a straightforward milestone for the Allu family’s expansion of exhibition business. What followed, however, was an unexpected debate about who deserves to be called a legend and who gets to decide that.

The controversy began when videos from inside the newly opened multiplex on Thursday showed a “legendary directors wall” featuring photographs of filmmakers including SS Rajamouli, Mani Ratnam, Rajkumar Hirani, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Sukumar, Trivikram Srinivas, Prashanth Neel, Rishab Shetty, Vetrimaaran and Atlee. For many cinema lovers, the list raised more questions than it answered.

The most pointed criticism centred on the absence of director Shankar, whose work across films like Enthiran, Indian, Mudhalvan and Sivaji shaped the scale and ambition of South Indian commercial cinema for decades. His absence raised eyebrows among those who felt the wall was meant to celebrate commercial directors of this era.