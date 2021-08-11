scorecardresearch
Wednesday, August 11, 2021
Prabhas’ pictures from Salaar sets go viral

Starring Prabhas and Shruti Haasan in the lead roles, Salaar will hit the screens next year in April.

By: Entertainment Desk | Bengaluru |
August 11, 2021 6:10:03 pm
Prabhas new moviePrabhas-starrer Salaar is bankrolled by Hombale Films.

A few pictures from the sets of Salaar have surfaced on the internet, creating a lot of excitement among the fans of Baahubali star Prabhas. In the photos, Prabhas could be seen working on the sets resembling a shanty town. The set is very similar to narrow and cramped sets that we saw in director Prashanth Neel’s KGF: Chapter 2.

Prabhas recently joined the sets of Salaar after completing his long-delayed romantic drama Radhe Shyam. The film was delayed by the pandemic, causing it to miss its original release date, which was July 30. The film is now in post-production and is getting ready to hit the screens during the Sankranti festival next year.

Meanwhile, the production of Salaar is going at a brisk pace in Hyderabad. The film also stars Shruti Haasan as the female lead. If everything goes according to plan, the big-budget action drama will open in cinemas worldwide on April 14 next year.

The massive box office success of KGF 1 has helped Prashanth gain the attention of some of the A-listers of Telugu cinema. He has also signed Jr NTR for his next directorial project.

Prasanth, meanwhile, is also waiting for the release of his most-awaited film KGF: Chapter 2. Starring Yash in the lead role, the sequel also has Bollywood star Sanjay Dutt playing a powerful villain. The filmmakers are expected to announce the new release date for the film on September 9.

