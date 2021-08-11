Prabhas’ pictures from Salaar sets go viral

A few pictures from the sets of Salaar have surfaced on the internet, creating a lot of excitement among the fans of Baahubali star Prabhas. In the photos, Prabhas could be seen working on the sets resembling a shanty town. The set is very similar to narrow and cramped sets that we saw in director Prashanth Neel’s KGF: Chapter 2.

Prabhas recently joined the sets of Salaar after completing his long-delayed romantic drama Radhe Shyam. The film was delayed by the pandemic, causing it to miss its original release date, which was July 30. The film is now in post-production and is getting ready to hit the screens during the Sankranti festival next year.

Meanwhile, the production of Salaar is going at a brisk pace in Hyderabad. The film also stars Shruti Haasan as the female lead. If everything goes according to plan, the big-budget action drama will open in cinemas worldwide on April 14 next year.

The massive box office success of KGF 1 has helped Prashanth gain the attention of some of the A-listers of Telugu cinema. He has also signed Jr NTR for his next directorial project.

Prasanth, meanwhile, is also waiting for the release of his most-awaited film KGF: Chapter 2. Starring Yash in the lead role, the sequel also has Bollywood star Sanjay Dutt playing a powerful villain. The filmmakers are expected to announce the new release date for the film on September 9.