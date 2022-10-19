Fans fawn over Jr NTR as he carries his own luggage while heading to Japan with kids: ‘So humble’

Jr NTR, Ram Charan, and Rajamouli have headed to Japan for RRR promotion ahead of the film’s release in the country. A picture of Ram Charan and his wife Upasana Kamineni dining with fans there went viral. Now, a video of Jr NTR from the Hyderabad airport is being shared on social media. In the video, Jr NTR can be seen holding the hands of his son Bhargav as he heads into the airport. The actor is also carrying his luggage, something we don’t see a lot of celebrities as doing.

“What a humble actor,” wrote a netizen, while another asked other celebs to follow his example. After the success of RRR, Jr NTR is enjoying a pan-India popularity.

Here’s the video of Jr NTR from the airport:

The grand Japan release is also part of RRR’s Oscars 2023 campaign. The movie has been submitted to the Academy for nomination in all prominent categories, including Best Picture and Best Director.

Jr NTR, Ram Charan, and SS Rajamouli are expected to address the media in Japan where they will address the worldwide reach of RRR. It is also said that many promotional events are set to be conducted in the country ahead of the film’s release there on October 21.

Rajamouli and team were earlier promoting the film in the US and Canada. The film was part of Beyond Fest 2022, Los Angeles, where it received an overwhelming reception from the audience. Rajamoul’s 2012 film Eega was also screened as part of the fest.

RRR is a period film set in pre-independent India. Loosely based on Telugu freedom fighters, Alluri Seetharama Raju (played by Ram Charan) and Komaram Bheem (Jr NTR), the film also marked the debut of Alia Bhatt in Telugu cinema. Ajay Devgn, Olivia Morris, and Alison Doody are other actors parts of the film, which had music by MM Keervani.