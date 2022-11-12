scorecardresearch
Fans cheer for Trisha at Varsham’s screening, actor writes ’18 years later, my heart is full’

Fans were seen cheering for Trisha as 2004's Varsham was screened at a theatre in Hyderabad.

Actor Trisha was floored by fans’ reaction when her 18-year-old Telugu film Varsham was screened at a theatre recently. The film was screened at a theatre in Hyderabad to celebrate Prabhas’ 20 years at the movies. The Ponniyin Selvan: I actor took to Twitter to share a video from the theatre where fans can be seen cheering for her.

Trisha wrote, “18 years later…A re-release…My first Telugu film…Still feels like yesterday… Just goes to prove “Films are forever” and I repeat for the 9456743 time “I AM because of you all” #Myheartisfull (sic).”

Varsham, directed by Veeru Potla, starred Prabhas and Trisha in the lead roles. Trisha played the role of a pluviophile named Shailaja, who has a magical connection with rain. The rom-com about star-crossed lovers was a huge hit at the time. It was in theatres for more than 175 days. The film was later remade in Tamil as Mazhai (2005) and Baaghi (2016) in Hindi.

Trisha was recently seen in Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan: I which was loved by the audience and the critics. Her upcoming films include Sathuranga Vettai 2, Ram: Part 1, and The Road.

