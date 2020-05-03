Fans ask SS Rajamouli to make Ramayan

SS Rajamouli’s next is RRR starring Jr NTR and Ram Charan in the lead role. SS Rajamouli’s next is RRR starring Jr NTR and Ram Charan in the lead role.

Filmmaker SS Rajamouli, who became a national phenomenon with the Baahubali series, has often expressed that it is his dream to make Mahabharata. However, it seems like his fans have a different request to make. On Twitter, the director’s fans asked him to make a movie on Ramayan. The fans made #RajamouliMakeRamayan trend on the micro-blogging site on Sunday, stating that only he can do justice to the concept and make India proud again.

Interestingly, the demand has come after the re-run of Ramanand Sagar’s Ramayan and Uttar Ramayan ended on DD National.

Read some of the tweets here:

A person who can make a fiction a blockbuster, can surely portray our history and make another world record! @ssrajamouli sir we are waiting!#RajamouliMakeRamayan pic.twitter.com/OL0auMsCF2 — सौरभ मिश्रा (@saurabhhind_3) May 3, 2020

The only man who can do larger than life movies in India at present @ssrajamouli whole india asking to do #rajamoulimakeramayan I hope it will reach to u pic.twitter.com/E3PrEE7vRI — Sivateja Yerramsetty 🇮🇳 🇯🇵 (@SivatejaYerram6) May 3, 2020

Ramayan's re-telecast breaks all the television world records. Its re-make will surely break all the cinema world records. And when we have @ssrajamouli with us, there's nothing that can stop this.#RajamouliMakeRamayan pic.twitter.com/86RAyunqZl pic.twitter.com/iXClvJdGDj — Rajesh oza (@Rajesho46314409) May 3, 2020

Aired again after 33 Years, Ramayan has set a world record by becoming the highest viewed entertainment program globally.

“Rebroadcast of Ramayana on Doordarshan smashes viewership records worldwide, the show becomes most watched entertainment show in the world with 7.7 crore viewers on 16th of April,” DD National posted on its official Twitter handle.

The re-run of 1987’s Ramayan, starring Arun Govil as Rama, Dipika Chikhlia Topiwala as Sita and Sunil Lahri as Lakshman, ended on April 18. Uttar Ramayan also ended its re-run on Saturday.

On the work front, SS Rajamouli has RRR starring Jr NTR and Ram Charan in his kitty. The film will release on January 8, 2021.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd