Sunday, May 03, 2020
Fans ask SS Rajamouli to make Ramayan

After the re-run of Ramayan and Uttar Ramayan ended on DD National, fans have asked SS Rajamouli to make a film on the Hindu epic.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi | Published: May 3, 2020 2:06:59 pm
SS rajamouli ramayan SS Rajamouli’s next is RRR starring Jr NTR and Ram Charan in the lead role.

Filmmaker SS Rajamouli, who became a national phenomenon with the Baahubali series, has often expressed that it is his dream to make Mahabharata. However, it seems like his fans have a different request to make. On Twitter, the director’s fans asked him to make a movie on Ramayan. The fans made #RajamouliMakeRamayan trend on the micro-blogging site on Sunday, stating that only he can do justice to the concept and make India proud again.

Interestingly, the demand has come after the re-run of Ramanand Sagar’s Ramayan and Uttar Ramayan ended on DD National.

Read some of the tweets here:

Aired again after 33 Years, Ramayan has set a world record by becoming the highest viewed entertainment program globally.

“Rebroadcast of Ramayana on Doordarshan smashes viewership records worldwide, the show becomes most watched entertainment show in the world with 7.7 crore viewers on 16th of April,” DD National posted on its official Twitter handle.

The re-run of 1987’s Ramayan, starring Arun Govil as Rama, Dipika Chikhlia Topiwala as Sita and Sunil Lahri as Lakshman, ended on April 18. Uttar Ramayan also ended its re-run on Saturday.

On the work front, SS Rajamouli has RRR starring Jr NTR and Ram Charan in his kitty. The film will release on January 8, 2021.

