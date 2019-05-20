Falaknuma Das to release on May 31

Falaknuma Das, the Telugu remake of critically acclaimed Malayalam film Angamaly Diaries, will release on May 31. The movie marks the directorial debut of actor Vishwak Sen.

The makers and actors of Falaknuma Das interacted with the media on Sunday.

Confirming the release date of Falaknuma Das, Vishwak Sen said, “Recently, we exhibited the film for over 100 people. They gave positive reports after watching it and I believe that the movie will be liked by all once it hits the screens on May 31.”

Pelli Choopulu director Tharun Bhascker is making his acting debut with Falaknuma Das. He will be seen as a cop in the movie. “To be frank, at first, I didn’t have confidence in the directing capabilities of Vishwak. But he showed me a short film he had made. After watching that, I started believing in him. It is already known that Falaknuma Das is a remake of Angamaly Diaries. Filmmakers generally fail in giving the native touch while remaking films from other languages. But in the case of Falaknuma Das, it is an example of a perfect remake,” Tharun told reporters at the event.

Suresh Babu Daggubati, who is presenting the film under his Suresh Productions banner, is quite confident about the success of Falaknuma Das. He said, “Falaknuma Das is releasing on May 31. It is a new kind of film in Telugu cinema. Vishwak Sen has made the film well.”

Falaknuma Das has Saloni Misra as the female lead. It also stars actor Uttej in a pivotal role.