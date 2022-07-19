Fahadh Faasil says ‘scope for Pushpa 3’: ‘Sukumar earlier wanted to make a web series on red sandalwood smuggling’

July 19, 2022 4:35:23 pm
Actor Fahadh Faasil is now busy promoting his upcoming movie Malayankunju. During an interview, Fahadh also shared the details of his other projects, including the sequel to Pushpa: The Rise.
Fahadh revealed that director Sukumar conceived this film initially as a standalone movie. “The first scene that was narrated to me was the scene in the police station. When I was first offered this film, there was no Pushpa 1 and 2. That scene led to an interval break and then came my promotion in the movie,” Fahadh told The Cue.
However, Sukumar changed the plan and split the movie into two as he felt the story of Pushpa Raj was too big to contain in just one movie. One of the reasons was Sukumar had planned this project as a series before turning it into a movie.
“Sukumar sir (earlier) wanted to make a series for Netflix on red sandalwood. Recently when I spoke with him, he said we have scope for Pushspa 3 also. We have so much material,” Fahadh added.
When Suku sir first told me the story, #Pushpa was only in one film, after the police station scene, my part in the second half, then it became two parts..
#Sukumar sir has enough materials to make #Pushpa3 – #FahadhFaasil said in interview of Manish Narayanan 🔥#AlluArjun pic.twitter.com/sng3mfPBai
Fahadh also revealed that Sukumar gave him complete freedom to take as much time he wanted to memorise his lines as Telugu was a new language to him. He also noted both Sukumar and Allu Arjun took good care of him.
Pushpa: The Rise ended with the battle lines drawn between the characters of Fahadh and Allu Arjun. Pushpa: The Rule will follow the bloody confrontation between these two characters. The film was a smash hit at the box office when it was released last year during the Christmas holiday.
