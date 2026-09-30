Fahadh Faasil’s Don’t Trouble the Trouble is ‘deeply moving’, Mahesh Babu shares early review

Actor Mahesh Babu has shared an early review of Don’t Trouble the Trouble, the Fahadh Faasil-led Telugu fantasy drama directed by Shashank Yeleti, after watching the film ahead of its October 2 theatrical release. Taking to X on Wednesday evening, Mahesh Babu called the film “a beautifully complete experience” and urged everyone to watch it when it opens in theatres.

“Such a well-crafted and happy film, thoroughly entertaining and deeply moving at the same time. The film carries such a rare sense of warmth throughout,” Mahesh Babu wrote.

He singled out Fahadh Faasil’s performance, calling him “a stupendous actor” and saying his evolution as a performer is “truly inspiring.” He was particularly struck by the chemistry between Fahadh and child actor Ssara Palekar, who plays the young girl with supernatural abilities at the centre of the story. “Fahadh sir and our little cute Ssara are simply brilliant together. You can see the characters living, breathing and feeling every moment,” he wrote.