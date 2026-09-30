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Fahadh Faasil’s Don’t Trouble the Trouble is ‘deeply moving’, Mahesh Babu shares early review
Mahesh Babu called Fahadh Faasil's Don't Trouble the Trouble a beautifully complete experience that is thoroughly entertaining and deeply moving at the same time.
Actor Mahesh Babu has shared an early review of Don’t Trouble the Trouble, the Fahadh Faasil-led Telugu fantasy drama directed by Shashank Yeleti, after watching the film ahead of its October 2 theatrical release. Taking to X on Wednesday evening, Mahesh Babu called the film “a beautifully complete experience” and urged everyone to watch it when it opens in theatres.
“Such a well-crafted and happy film, thoroughly entertaining and deeply moving at the same time. The film carries such a rare sense of warmth throughout,” Mahesh Babu wrote.
He singled out Fahadh Faasil’s performance, calling him “a stupendous actor” and saying his evolution as a performer is “truly inspiring.” He was particularly struck by the chemistry between Fahadh and child actor Ssara Palekar, who plays the young girl with supernatural abilities at the centre of the story. “Fahadh sir and our little cute Ssara are simply brilliant together. You can see the characters living, breathing and feeling every moment,” he wrote.
Just watched the #DontTroubleTheTrouble Movie!!!What a beautifully complete experience this is ❤️❤️❤️ Such a well crafted and happy film… thoroughly entertaining and deeply moving at the same time 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻 The film carries such a rare sense of warmth throughout!!!
Fahadh sir – u…
— Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) September 30, 2026
Mahesh Babu also addressed SS Karthikeya, Rajamouli’s son and one of the film’s producers, directly. “Karth, you couldn’t have asked for a more special beginning. After everything you have poured into this film, you can finally breathe easy. You and Shobu have created something truly special and I couldn’t be happier for you both,” he wrote, referring to Shobu Yarlagadda, co-founder of Arka Media Works and one of the film’s producers.
He praised director Shashank Yeleti, calling the debutant’s work “fantastic” and commending how he “brought this beautiful world together.”
Also Read: Fahadh Faasil on Don’t Trouble the Trouble: ‘It is a kids’ film for grown-ups’
“Sending all my love and best wishes to the entire team. You have a gem on your hands. October 2nd, everyone should experience this magic,” Mahesh Babu concluded.
About Don’t Trouble the Trouble
Don’t Trouble the Trouble is a Telugu fantasy drama starring Fahadh Faasil as Suri, a street magician and con artist, and Ssara Palekar as Divya, a young girl with supernatural powers. Written and directed by Shashank Yeleti, with co-writing by Hamza Ali, the film is described by Fahadh as “a kids’ film for grown-ups” that is “all about love, concern and care.” in an interview with SCREEN.
The music is composed by Kaala Bhairava, cinematography by Brad Francis and editing by Praveen Anthony. It is produced by Shobu Yarlagadda, Prasad Devineni and SS Karthikeya under Arka Media Works and Showing Business, and presented by SS Rajamouli.
The film releases in theatres on October 2, 2026, in Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam.
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