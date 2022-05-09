F3 trailer: Venkatesh, Varun Tej are frustrated by women and money in this sequel

Telugu star Venkatesh Daggubati on Monday unveiled the trailer of his upcoming film F3. The film, which is written and directed by Anil Ravipudi, is the sequel to the 2019 hit F2: Fun and Frustration.

Judging from the trailer, it seems Anil has retained the main star cast of the previous film but the setting is completely different. While the first film was a buddy comedy about men who start a two-member club to gather and complain about their wife and girlfriend, the second film seems like a heist comedy. We can even see characters wearing T-shirts with images of Salvador Dali’s face mask from Netflix’s global hit Money Heist imprinted on it.

The mood of the movie is goofy, which also seems like the main source of this film’s comedy. A family makes dinner using only money plant instead of vegetables, hoping to change their fortunes and become rich quickly. There is a man who stands in a crowded temple and holds the God accountable for his bad fortunes. Venkatesh and Varun Tej even throw around their family names for fun. “I belong to the Daggubati family,” says Venkatesh. “Mine is Mega family,” says Varun.

We seemingly have one hero who suffers from night-blindness while the other is naïve. They seem to share frustrations over money and women. The movie also stars Tamannaah Bhatia, Mehreen Pirzada, Rajendra Prasad and Sunil.

Presented by Dil Raju, Shirish and Harshith Reddy, F3’s music has been composed by Devi Sri Prasad. F3 is due in cinemas on May 27.