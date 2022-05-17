F3 song Life Ante Itta Vundaala: This Venkatesh, Varun Tej and Pooja Hegde track makes you want to groove

Trust Devi Sri Prasad to give you a song that will make you want to hit the dance floor. The music composer, who made the country groove to “Oo Antava Oo Oo Antava” from Pushpa The Rise, has composed yet another party track titled “Life Ante Itta Vundaala” for Anil Ravipudi directorial F3. The music video of the song features F3 lead actors Venkatesh and Varun Tej grooving to the track with the stunning Pooja Hegde. Pooja’s moves and Venkatesh-Varun’s camaraderie are the highlights of the music video.

Written by Kasarla Shyam and composed by Devi Sri Prasad, the song is sung by Rahul Sipligunj and Geetha Madhuri.

“Life Ante Itta Vundala” is F3’s third song. The makers had earlier shared the lyrical videos of “Woo Aa Aha Aha” and “Lab Dab Dabboo”. “Woo Aa Aha Aha” also featured Tamannaah Bhatia and Mehreen Pirzada.

Earlier this year, Anil Ravipudi spoke about F3 at the film’s trailer launch in Hyderabad. Expressing his confidence in the movie’s success at the box office, the director said, “F3 has so many comic elements. It will entertain you more than F2. I never thought of making F3 for commercial reasons. I decided to continue the franchise only to give the audience more reasons to laugh in theatres. Thanks to Venkatesh for supporting me all the way. Varun, Tamannaah, Mehreen and Sonal have done a good job too.”

Venkatesh, on the other hand, called F3 “a treat for all”. The movie, which is a sequel of Anil Ravipudi directorial F2: Fun and Frustration, is set to release on May 27, 2022.