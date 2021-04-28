F3 director Anil Ravipudi tests negative for Covid-19

April 28, 2021 3:29:14 pm
Director Anil Ravipudi, who tested positive for Covid-19 on April 13, tested negative on Wednesday. The Raja The Great director took to social media to share the news.
“I was detected with Covid-19 on the 13th of April 2021. I personally called up all the people who were in contact with me before that and made sure they isolated themselves and took precautions. I isolated myself since then and followed all prescribed instructions. Today I tested negative and am feeling much better. I just wanted to thank everyone who wished me after knowing about the situation,” Ravipudi said in a statement.
“I request each and every one of you to get vaccinated and protect yourself from this virus,” he added.
On the work front, Anil Ravipudi is presently shooting F3, starring Venkatesh Daggubati, Varun Tej Konidela, Tamannaah Bhatia, and Mehreen Pirzada.
F3 is scheduled for release on August 27.
