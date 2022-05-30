F3 box office collection: Venkatesh, Varun Tej movie rakes in over Rs 63 crore in 3 days

The makers of F3 have claimed the movie is already a ‘blockbuster’. The film, starring Venkatesh and Varun Tej in the lead roles, opened in cinemas last Friday to mixed reviews. However, the film seems to have found takers in the Telugu states.

It is said that F3 managed to gross over Rs 63 crore from ticket tales in the first three days of its release. And it’s a very encouraging response to a medium budget movie, which is the latest addition to director Anil Ravipudi’s Fun and Frustration franchise. If the film maintains its upward momentum at the box office till Friday, the threequel seems all but inevitable as suggested by Anil at the end of F3.

According to Andhraboxoffice.com, F3 debuted at the box office with a collection of over Rs 22 crore.

F3 doesn’t have much competition at the box office till Friday, giving it a one-week free window to make gains. Next week, the film will face competition from Tamil superstar Kamal Haasan’s Vikram and actor Adivi Sesh’s Major. Both are big-ticket films releasing on a large number of screens across the country in multiple languages. While Vikram will release in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi, Major will release in Telugu, Hindi and Malayalam on June 3. Akshay Kumar’s Samrat Prithviraj will also release on the same day.