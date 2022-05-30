scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, May 30, 2022
Must Read

F3 box office collection: Venkatesh, Varun Tej movie rakes in over Rs 63 crore in 3 days

F3 is the latest addition to director Anil Ravipudi's Fun and Frustration franchise, starring Venkatesh and Varun Tej in the lead roles.

By: Entertainment Desk | Bengaluru |
Updated: May 30, 2022 5:11:21 pm
F3 is helmed by Anil Ravipudi.

The makers of F3 have claimed the movie is already a ‘blockbuster’. The film, starring Venkatesh and Varun Tej in the lead roles, opened in cinemas last Friday to mixed reviews. However, the film seems to have found takers in the Telugu states.

It is said that F3 managed to gross over Rs 63 crore from ticket tales in the first three days of its release. And it’s a very encouraging response to a medium budget movie, which is the latest addition to director Anil Ravipudi’s Fun and Frustration franchise. If the film maintains its upward momentum at the box office till Friday, the threequel seems all but inevitable as suggested by Anil at the end of F3.

Also Read |It’s a wrap for Venkatesh-Rana Daggubati starrer Rana Naidu

According to Andhraboxoffice.com, F3 debuted at the box office with a collection of over Rs 22 crore.

F3 doesn’t have much competition at the box office till Friday, giving it a one-week free window to make gains. Next week, the film will face competition from Tamil superstar Kamal Haasan’s Vikram and actor Adivi Sesh’s Major. Both are big-ticket films releasing on a large number of screens across the country in multiple languages. While Vikram will release in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi, Major will release in Telugu, Hindi and Malayalam on June 3. Akshay Kumar’s Samrat Prithviraj will also release on the same day.

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Avneet Kaur sets temperature soaring in the Maldives
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
May 30: Latest News
Advertisement