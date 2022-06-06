F3 box office collection: Anil Ravipudi celebrates as Venkatesh-Varun Tej starrer crosses Rs 100 crore mark

Director Anil Ravipudi is on cloud nine as his latest release F3 is doing well at the box office. The film has crossed the Rs 100 crore mark at the box office in 10 days of its release.

As per trade analyst Vamsi Shekhar, F3 has minted Rs 110 crore worldwide. “Producer in profits already in Nizam, Krishna, Guntur & Vizag (Own Release) Other areas in AP 80% Recovered & close to Breakeven. #100CrF3Movie #F3TripleBlockbuster,” the tweet read.

F3 starred Venkatesh, Varun Tej, Tamannaah Bhatia and Mehreen Pirzada in the lead roles. The film was a sequel to the 2019 movie F2. However, the plot of the latest film is different.

At the success meet of the movie, Venkatesh said that since the beginning, the team of F3 aimed to bring back the family audience to theatres. The actor said he is “extremely elated” with the response the film has received.

He said, “Since the beginning, our aim was to bring everyone to the theatre. There were movies releasing in theatres but those were mostly received by the youth or mass segment of the audience. As a team, we wanted to bring the family audience to theatres. We are very happy that it has happened. The reaction has been outstanding. Everyone is enjoying. They have been waiting for this kind of wholesome film.”

Varun Tej shared how F3 is a hit among kids too. The actor said he is happy with the response the film has received. “I enjoyed working on it as well as watching it in the theatre,” he said.

While audience is lapping up F3, the film has received mixed reviews. Manoj Kumar of indianexpress.com called the movie “less fun, more frustration” in his one star review. “Anil is really scraping the bottom of the barrel here. His attempts at comedy lack both sincerity and originality. He uses every known trick from the handbook of how to make an obnoxious movie. The comedy is irrational, unrealistic, and crude. This film is so loud that it poses a great threat to our ability to think and process information. The director must have instructed composer Devi Sri Prasad to crank up the background score to 11 to keep the audience from reflecting on the movie he has made,” a part of his review read.

Anil Ravipudi has already announced F4 with Venkatesh, Varun Tej, Tamannaah Bhatia and Mehreen Pirzada in pivotal roles.