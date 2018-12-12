F2 teaser: Victory Venkatesh-Varun Tej film seems to be packed with relationship stereotypes

On the eve of Victory Venkatesh’s birthday, the teaser of his upcoming movie F2 which stands for ‘fun and frustration’ was released. Directed by Anil Ravipudi, the film tries to tickle the funny bones of the audience with two fully-grown men playing victims.

The teaser opens with Venkatesh explaining a man’s life can be divided into two eras – before marriage and after marriage. There you have the one-line synopsis of the upcoming film, which aspires to be funny by having men blame women for all their ordeals.

While Venkatesh has been paired opposite Tamannaah Bhatia, Mehreen Pirzada plays the love interest of Varun Tej. Going by the teaser, the two leading men share a similar storyline: a nagging wife/fiance who is making their life intolerable. That is the ‘frustrating’ part of the story. And it’s safe to assume that all the ‘fun’ for the heroes end right after they get into relationships.

Tamannaah seems to play a stereotypical role of a nagging wife, who never gives her husband a moment of peace. Mehreen makes a brief appearance as a beautiful girl, sweeps Varun off his feet, and later understandably makes his life difficult.

F2 is the second collaboration of Varun Tej and producer Dil Raju. The duo first joined hands for the romantic comedy Fidaa. The film, also starring Sai Pallavi, was a blockbuster. Varun was last seen in Tholi Prema, where he was paired opposite Raashi Khanna. The film was a blockbuster earning appreciation from all quarters.