F2 – Fun and Frustration earns Rs 35.67 crore worldwide

The makers of F2 – Fun and Frustration, starring Venkatesh, Varun Tej, Tamannaah Bhatia and Mehreen Pirzada, are laughing all the way to the bank. Despite tough competition from big flicks like NTR Kathanayakudu, Ram Charan’s Vinaya Vidheya Rama and Rajinikanth starrer Petta, the Anil Ravipudi directorial has earned Rs 35.67 crore worldwide.

F2, which hit screens on January 12, also joined the $1 million club within three days of its release in the US.

The Dil Raju production will have a dream theatrical run in the coming days as there are no big releases this week. Film trade analysts expect F2 to cross the Rs 50 crore mark soon.

F2 – Fun and Frustration also stars Rajendra Prasad, Prakash Raj and Vennela Kishore in pivotal roles. The music of the film has been composed by Devi Sri Prasad.