F2 actor Varun Tej: It was a fantastic experience to work with Venkatesh

Q. How is F2 different from your other films?

F2 showcases me in an avatar which people haven’t seen before. Personally, as an actor, it was tough to pull off comedy. I think I have the comic timing but you need to get the right person to tap it. So, I am fortunate to have found Anil Ravipudi at this junction of my career. On the other side, Venkatesh sir has a unique style in comedy. I could pull off the role because of the lovely and talented people around me.

Q. How was the experience of working with Venkatesh?

It was a fantastic experience to work with Venkatesh sir. It is easy to interact and work with him. He is very grounded. He is very loving towards everyone. He is a phenomenal actor. It was a learning experience for me to be able to work with him. We were like friends on the sets and that chemistry reflects in the film.

Q. Tell us about the chemistry between you and Venkatesh.

In the film, my chemistry with Venkatesh sir mattered as the film revolves around us.

Initially, when I was doing scenes with him, there were some hesitation because of his career and seniority. However, when I found my comfort, the scenes became easy.

There is no doubt that Venkatesh sir is great at comedy but if I will not match up to him, the comedy would not work. So, when two actors are involved, the chemistry is important. He was very friendly to me and that worked out.

Q. You are speaking in Telangana slang in F2. Did you work on the diction?

We took some classes for the pronunciation bit but honestly, the learning was more on the sets. The director was very impressed with me. I have friends who belong to Telangana so even that observation worked for me.

Q. What can the audience expect from F2?

It’s common to have problems between husband and wife, boyfriend and girlfriend or boy and girl who are just best friends. I personally feel that there is a difference in the thought processes of men and women. We have tapped the difference in the film but in a comic manner. It is a relatable film.

Q. What do you consider while selecting a script?

What matters to me is what I am giving to the audience. Am I offering something new or am I offering something entertaining? These thoughts definitely are considered while choosing a script. As an actor, I always think that the stories should be challenging and new for the audience.

Q. Did you sign any new projects?

I am working on a sports film, to be helmed by debutant Kiran Korrapati. I will be seen as a boxer in the film.