F2 box office collection: Venkatesh and Varun Tej film crosses Rs 100 crore mark

F2 – Fun and Frustration is unstoppable at the worldwide box office. The romantic comedy, which has been running to packed houses, has now entered the Rs 100 crore club.

Advertising

On Friday, director Anil Ravipudi took to Twitter to express his happiness on the film’s success. Sharing a poster, he wrote, “It’s a big day for me.. and my team….. Thank you so much.. Each and everyone.. For your love & Support. #F2100CrGross.”

The Dil Raju production already crossed $1.5 million at the US box office and is now inching towards $2 million mark. By the sixth day of its release, F2 emerged as a profitable venture for its distributors.

Elated with the success of F2 – Fun and Frustration, Anil Ravipudi recently announced a sequel to the movie, titled F3.

Advertising

F2, which released on January 12, has an ensemble cast including Venkatesh, Varun Tej, Tamannaah Bhatia and Prakash Raj among others.