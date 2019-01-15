F2 box office collection: Venkatesh and Varun Tej film earns Rs 22.2 crore worldwide

Venkatesh and Varun Tej starrer F2 – Fun and Frustration is being lapped up by the audience. The film, which received mixed reviews from critics, has managed to earn Rs 22.2 crore worldwide in its first weekend, according to andhraboxoffice.com.

It seems the film is also benefitting from good word-of-mouth promotion. Despite competition from Ram Charan starrer Vineya Vidhaya Rama, F2 remains a winner at the box office. It is expected to stay steady with mid-week Sankranthi/Pongal holiday.

The comedy and Varun-Venkatesh combination in F2 have found many takers.

Director Anil Ravipudi credited both the actors for taking the film to another level. He said, “Both the actors were extraordinary choices for the characters. I can say that they both have taken the film to a whole new level.”

Mahesh Babu also heaped praise on F2 – Fun and Frustration. He tweeted, “Watched #F2… A total laugh riot!! Thoroughly enjoyed it…Venky sir excels in his part and is effortlessly funny and Brilliant. @IamVaruntej is hilarious… equally matches Venky sir’s timing…Director @AnilRavipudi has made another commercial blockbuster!! Congratulations to you & to the entire cast and crew… Dil Raju garu, @tamannaahspeaks @Mehreenpirzada @ThisisDSP”