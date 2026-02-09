Exclusive | Prakash Raj rubbishes reports of his exit from Prabhas’ Spirit after argument with Sandeep Reddy Vanga: ‘Nonsense speculation’

Veteran actor Prakash Raj is still very much a part of Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s upcoming action drama Spirit, starring Prabhas in the lead role. Since Sunday, there have been rumours and reports doing the rounds online that he was kicked out of the highly-anticipated tentpole film over an argument with the director. However, the actor has now denied there’s any truth to this.

“Some nonsense speculation. I’m not aware of it,” Prakash Raj told SCREEN. He’ll still be seen in a key role alongside Prabhas, Triptii Dimri, Vivek Oberoi, and other cast members in Spirit. It’s co-produced by Vanga’s Bhadrakali Pictures and Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series in their first collaboration after the 2023 blockbuster family crime drama Animal, starring Ranbir Kapoor.