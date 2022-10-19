scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Oct 19, 2022

Everything Everywhere All at Once co-director Daniel Kwan heaps praise on SS Rajamouli’s RRR: ‘So much to love’

Daniel Kwan, one of the two directors behind acclaimed film Everything Everywhere All at Once, is the new international celebrity to be impressed by SS Rajamouli's RRR.

Everything Everywhere All At Once director Daniel Kwan heaps praise on RRR (Image: Twitter/Daniel Kwan)Everything Everywhere All At Once co-director Daniel Kwan heaps praise on RRR. (Photo: Twitter/Daniel Kwan)

The international appreciation for SS Rajamouli’s RRR keeps pouring in with American director Daniel Kwan being the latest to come out in praise of the Indian film on Twitter. Kwan directed the critically-acclaimed movie Everything Everywhere All at Once along with Daniel Scheinert (the two directors are collectively known as Daniels). The director, in a tweet, admitted that RRR lives up to all the hype around it.

He wrote, “After a busy year of work and travelling I’ve finally checked a couple of things off my list 1) finished my taxes (I know the irony) and 2) watched RRR. HOLY COW you’ll weren’t kidding. Anytime I watch an Indian action film I feel like I’m working in the wrong country (sic).”

Daniel Kwan also pointed out how the over-the-top execution of RRR works in favour of the film as opposed to American cinema which is trapped by its “self-seriousness.” He added, “What really struck me is, while a lot of the blockbusters we’re making in the states tend to have self-aware, cheeky characters trapped in self-serious filmmaking, RRR was all heart-on-its-sleeve sincerity wrapped up in the most ridiculous over-the-top execution. So much to love.”

With the tweets, Daniel Kwan joins the list of foreign filmmakers who have heaped praise on RRR, which is currently eyeing Oscars 2023 nominations. Earlier, British filmmaker Edgar Wright called RRR “an absolute blast.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
What explains Delhi’s love affair with palm trees?Premium
What explains Delhi’s love affair with palm trees?
‘The chances of nuclear use are minimal. Both Russia & Ukraine are we...Premium
‘The chances of nuclear use are minimal. Both Russia & Ukraine are we...
Festivals raising airfares, economy more than business on some routesPremium
Festivals raising airfares, economy more than business on some routes
How can a baby have this kind of a disease… This is murder: Familie...Premium
How can a baby have this kind of a disease… This is murder: Familie...
ALSO READ |RRR movie review: SS Rajamouli delivers an epic mythological action superhero bromance

RRR was earlier screened in Los Angeles as part of Beyond Fest 2022, where it received an overwhelming response from the audience. It is next getting released in Japan on October 21. Ram Charan, Jr NTR and SS Rajamouli have left for Japan to promote the movie.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 19-10-2022 at 05:50:05 pm
Next Story

‘We shut down broadway’: Indian Americans groove in New York street during wedding celebration

🪔 Diwali Offer | Now get extra value of up to one year free with an Express Subscription
BUY NOW
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Inside Hema Malini’s birthday bash with Rekha, Jeetendra, Sanjay Khan
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Oct 19: Latest News
Advertisement