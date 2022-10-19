Everything Everywhere All at Once co-director Daniel Kwan heaps praise on SS Rajamouli’s RRR: ‘So much to love’

The international appreciation for SS Rajamouli’s RRR keeps pouring in with American director Daniel Kwan being the latest to come out in praise of the Indian film on Twitter. Kwan directed the critically-acclaimed movie Everything Everywhere All at Once along with Daniel Scheinert (the two directors are collectively known as Daniels). The director, in a tweet, admitted that RRR lives up to all the hype around it.

He wrote, “After a busy year of work and travelling I’ve finally checked a couple of things off my list 1) finished my taxes (I know the irony) and 2) watched RRR. HOLY COW you’ll weren’t kidding. Anytime I watch an Indian action film I feel like I’m working in the wrong country (sic).”

Daniel Kwan also pointed out how the over-the-top execution of RRR works in favour of the film as opposed to American cinema which is trapped by its “self-seriousness.” He added, “What really struck me is, while a lot of the blockbusters we’re making in the states tend to have self-aware, cheeky characters trapped in self-serious filmmaking, RRR was all heart-on-its-sleeve sincerity wrapped up in the most ridiculous over-the-top execution. So much to love.”

With the tweets, Daniel Kwan joins the list of foreign filmmakers who have heaped praise on RRR, which is currently eyeing Oscars 2023 nominations. Earlier, British filmmaker Edgar Wright called RRR “an absolute blast.”

RRR was earlier screened in Los Angeles as part of Beyond Fest 2022, where it received an overwhelming response from the audience. It is next getting released in Japan on October 21. Ram Charan, Jr NTR and SS Rajamouli have left for Japan to promote the movie.