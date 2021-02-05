Release dates: Every Telugu film confirmed to hit cinema halls in 2021

It is going to be quite an eventful year for the Telugu film industry.

2021 began on a very enthusiastic note for the Telugu film industry. The resounding success of Ravi Teja’s Krack and Vijay’s Master at the box office brought in the much-needed warmth in the value chain, which was shrouded in gloom for about 300 days. The number of big blockbusters that are set to hit theatres this year is quite high.

Here’s a confirmed list of Telugu movies that are set to have a theatrical release in India in 2021.

February

Zombie Reddy: The film is directed by Prashanth Varma (Awe, Kalki). It is set in the post-COVID period and due to the outbreak of a new virus, people turn into zombies and start infecting each other. Zombie Reddy, starring Sajja Teja and Anandhi in the lead roles, will release on February 5.

Check: Written and directed by National Award-winning director Chandra Sekhar Yeleti, the film revolves around a death row convict, played by Nithiin. The game of chess seems to be at the centre of this thriller, which also stars Priya Prakash Varrier and Rakul Preet Singh. Check will release on February 26.

A1 Express: Director Dennis Jeevan Kanukolanu’s sports drama sheds light on the sorry state of India’s national sport: hockey. The film stars Sundeep Kishan, who has got shredded to play the role of an ace hockey player. It also stars Lavanya Tripathi, Murali Sharma, Rao Ramesh, Posani Krishna Murali and Priyadarshi Pulikonda among others. A1 Express is due in cinemas on February 26.

March

Jathi Ratnalu: Billed as a political satire, the film is written and directed by Anudeep K V. Jathi Ratnalu stars Naveen Polishetty, Priyadarshi Pulikonda and Rahul Ramakrishna in the lead roles. And it is due in cinemas on March 11.

Sreekaram: Starring Sharwanand and Priyanka Arul Mohan in the lead roles, the drama set in a rural backdrop is written and directed by Kishore Reddy. The film will release on March 11.

Mosagallu: The heist thriller, written and directed by Hollywood filmmaker Jeffrey Gee Chin, is based on a real-life IT scam. It stars Vishnu Manchu, Kajal Aggarwal, Suniel Shetty and Ruhi Singh. And the film is set to open in cinemas on March 19.

Aranya: Written and directed by Prabhu Solomon, Aranya will simultaneously release in Tamil (Kaadan) and Hindi (Haathi Mere Saathi) as well. The film stars Rana Daggubati in a never-seen-before avatar. He seems to share a special relationship with forests and everything that comes with it. For starters, he has an elephant for a pet. Aranya also stars Zoya Hussain, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Vishnu Vishal and Pulkit Samrat. It is due in cinemas on March 26.

Rang De: The romantic drama is written and directed by Venky Atluri of Tholi Prema fame. It stars Nithiin and Keerthy Suresh in the lead roles. And the film will hit screens on March 26.

April

Seetimaarr: Billed as a sports drama, the film is written and directed by Sampath Nandi. It stars Gopichand, Tamannaah Bhatia and Digangana Suryavanshi in the lead roles. Seetimaarr is set for release on April 2.

Vakeel Saab: The Telugu remake of Bollywood hit Pink is helmed by Venu Sriram. In the remake, Pawan Kalyan steps into the shoes of Amitabh Bachchan. Vakeel Saab also stars Anjali, Nivetha Thomas, Ananya Nagalla and Prakash Raj. The film is slated for release on April 9.

Love story: Starring Naga Chaitanya Akkineni and Sai Pallavi in the lead roles, the love story is directed by Sekhar Kammula. It will hit theatres on April 16.

Tuck Jagadish: Tuck Jagadish is apparently inspired by Mani Ratnam’s 1988 action movie Gharshana, which revolved around sibling rivalry. Directed by Shiva Nirvana, the film stars Nani in the lead role. Ritu Varma, Aishwarya Rajesh, and Jagapathi Babu form the supporting cast. It is due in cinemas on March 23.

Viraataparvam: The film is set against the backdrop of the Maoist movement in Andhra Pradesh in the 90s. Directed by Venu Udugula, the film stars Sai Pallavi and Rana Daggubati in the lead roles. It is due in cinemas on April 30.

May

Acharya: It is said that Chiranjeevi will be seen in the role of a communist revolutionary in the film. Written and directed by Koratala Siva, Ram Charan has also played an important role in Acharya. The movie is slated for release on May 13.

Naarappa: It is the Telugu remake of Tamil hit Asuran (2019). The film is helmed by Srikanth Addala and it stars Venkatesh in the lead role. Naarappa will release on May 14.

Khiladi: Written and directed by Ramesh Varma, the film stars Ravi Teja in the lead role. The commercial potboiler also stars Meenakshi Chaudhary, Dimple Hayathi and Arjun Sarja. It will release on May 28.

BB3: The yet-to-be-titled film stars Nandamuri Balakrishna in the lead role, and Boyapati Srinu is wielding the megaphone. It will hit theatres on May 28.

June

Republic: Directed by Deva Katta, the film stars Sai Dharam Tej in the lead role. It will release on June 4.

Most Eligible Bachelor: The romantic comedy stars Akhil Akkineni and Pooja Hegde in the lead roles. And it is helmed by Bhaskar. The film will hit screens on June 19.

July

Major: The film is based on the life and times of Indian Army Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan. Adivi Sesh, who has played the lead, has also written the film. It is due in cinemas on July 2.

Ghani: Varun Tej is essaying the role of a boxer in the film, which is helmed by Kiran Korrapati. Ghani will hit screens on July 30.

August

Pushpa: The film reunites Allu Arjun, director Sukumar and composer Devi Sri Prasad after Arya and Arya 2. It will open in cinemas on August 13.

Maha Samudram: Written and directed by Ajay Bhupathi, Maha Samudram stars Sharwanand, Siddharth, Aditi Rao Hydari and Anu Emmanuel in the lead roles. The film will hit screens on August 19.

Fun – F3: Anil Ravipudi is set to return with a sequel to F2: Fun and Frustration. The film stars Varun Tej, Tamannaah Bhatia, Daggubati Venkatesh and Mehrene Kaur in the lead roles. It is set to open in cinemas August 27.

October

RRR (Roudram Ranam Rudhiram): This is easily one of the biggest movie events of 2021. SS Rajamouli’s historical drama stars Jr NTR, Ram Charan, Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt, Samuthirakani, Olivia Morris, Alison Doody and Ray Stevenson. It is set to hit theatres on October 13.