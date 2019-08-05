Evaru trailer: Adivi Sesh and Regina Cassandra star in this action-packed remake of The Invisible Guest

Natural star Nani unveiled the theatrical trailer of the upcoming film Evaru on Monday. The movie, starring Adivi Sesh and Regina Cassandra in lead roles, is the remake of the Spanish film The Invisible Guest (2017).

The trailer throws some light on the character of Adivi Sesh, who plays the role of a cop named Vikram Vasudev. He appears to be a corrupt police officer, or at least that’s what the trailer wants us to believe. He is entrusted with a murder investigation that is committed by Cassandra’s character. On the surface, it looks like the case of a murder in self-defence. However, there is more to what meets the eye here.

The original film was known for its numerous twists and turns and we could also expect to be surprised at every step with Evaru, which is written by ace-writer Abburi Ravi (Bommarillu, Goodachari) and directed by debutant director Venkat Ramji.

The Invisible Guest was also remade in Hindi as Badla by director Sujoy Ghosh and had Amitabh Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu in the lead. The Spanish thriller revolves around a prominent lawyer helping his client to find out how he became an accused in a murder case. However, the makers of the Telugu film have apparently made slight changes to the original version. Judging from the clip, not a lawyer but a cop seems to drive the plot.

The release date of Evaru was advanced recently, after Prabhas’ Saaho was postponed to August 30. The film will now release on August 15.