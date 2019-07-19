Evaru teaser: Adivi Sesh and Regina Cassandra promise a thriller

Multifaceted actor-filmmaker Adivi Sesh got his first major break with Kshanam. The 2016 suspense thriller made everyone sit up and take note of the young talent, who also co-wrote the hit film, besides playing the lead role. Now, Adivi is back to his favourite genre with his upcoming film Evaru, which means ‘Who’.

The teaser of Evaru, which released on Friday, gives us a glimpse into the murder mystery. The Venkat Ramji directorial is based on the Spanish film The Invisible Guest, that was also remade in Hindi as Badla by director Sujoy Ghosh and had Amitabh Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu in the lead roles.

The original film revolves around a prominent lawyer helping his client to find out how he became an accused in a murder case. However, the makers of the Telugu film have probably made slight changes to the original version. Judging from the teaser, not a lawyer but a cop seems to drive the plot.

Watch | Evaru teaser

Adivi Sesh’s Vikram Vasudev grills the character played by Regina Cassandra, who is a murder suspect. While she seems to claim that she killed the murder victim in self-defence, she may also be facing the allegations of committing premeditated murder. Hence “All answers shall be questioned.”

The film also stars Naveen Chandra and Murali Sharma among others.

Evaru was slated to release in the last week of August. However, the filmmakers advanced its date after the multi-crore film Saaho, starring Prabhas, postponed its release to August 30. Evaru is now set to hit the screens on August 15 along with Sharwanand-starrer Ranarangam.