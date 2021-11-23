Evaru Meelo Koteeswarulu teaser: Mahesh Babu and Jr NTR promise a fun episode

The teaser of the much-awaited episode of Junior NTR’s Evaru Meelo Koteeswarulu (EMK), featuring Mahesh Babu as the special guest, is out. Sharing the teaser of EMK on social media, Gemini TV called the special episode a “Super Tiger episode”.

The promo begins with Jr NTR inviting Mahesh Babu onto the stage, and they both share a hug. After taking the hot seat, Mahesh seems to be stunned with the arrangements made by the makers to make his entry a special one and calls it “splendid”. Later in the promo, Mahesh questions Tarak about his tactics which left him confused, and Tarak replies, “just for fun”. Overall, the teaser promises a fun-filled episode. The airdate for the episode is yet to be announced by the makers.

Earlier, Ram Charan, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, SS Rajamouli, Koratala Siva, Devi Sri Prasad and S Thaman participated in the reality game show and donated their winning sum to charitable causes.

On the work front, Mahesh Babu is presently busy shooting for Sarkaru Vaari Paata. Jr NTR is waiting for the release of his magnum-opus RRR.