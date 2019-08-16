Evaru full movie leaked online by Tamilrockers

Telugu thriller movie Evaru has become the latest victim of piracy website Tamilrockers. The film, starring Adivi Sesh, Regina Cassandra, and Naveen Chandra, is the official Telugu adaptation of Spanish hit The Invisible Guest.

Venkat Ramji is the director of the film.

Advertising

Tamilrockers regularly leaks major films, TV shows and even web series and puts up the content as soon as it is released or aired. The quality is often high definition. The website keeps changing its domain extension every single time, so it is hard to block every extension it comes up with. Even the blocked URLs can be accessed through proxy servers.

Evaru received a positive review from Indianexpress.com’s Manoj Kumar R. He gave the film 3 stars.

“Evaru unfolds in a series of flashbacks narrated by both Vikram and Sameera. Vikram’s findings and the information that he holds moves the story forward. Sameera’s account, however, keeps changing based on the circumstance. She retracts her lie and changes her version of events as every time her trust in Vikram grows a bit stronger,” Manoj wrote.

Manoj added, “There are a few loose ends, however. Not in the murder mystery but in the script. And, discussing that details in this review may spoil the movie for those who haven’t seen it yet. Ramji has done a solid job adapting the convoluted tale of love, sex and betrayal. The film is well-made visually with a strong sense of aesthetics. The background score by composer Sricharan Pakala blends well with the main emotion that drives the plot and makes the visual more appealing.”