‘Eternally charming king’: Samantha Akkineni, Chiranjeevi, Akhil Akkineni pen emotional birthday posts for Nagarjuna

Actor Nagarjuna is celebrating his 62nd birthday today, and is being flooded with love and wishes from friends, family and fans. The actor would be spending his day with family in Hyderabad. Several actors, including his daughter-in-law Samantha Akkineni, Chiranjeevi, Ravi Teja and other stars took to their social media handles to wish him.

Samantha wrote, “No words can describe my respect for you. I wish you an abundance of health and happiness, today and always. Happy birthday to the man, the phenomena @iamnagarjuna mama (sic).”

No words can describe my respect for you. I wish you an abundance of health and happiness, today and always.Happy birthday to the man ,the phenomena @iamnagarjuna mama🤗☺️♥️ — S (@Samanthaprabhu2) August 29, 2021

Chiranjeevi penned an emotional wish for his friend Nagarjuna. He wrote, “An ultra cool guy who takes life as it comes and makes most of each moment. An Actor who is constantly experimenting and pushing boundaries. And Most of All a dear Friend to have for all times and forever, dearest @iamnagarjuna. A Very Happy Birthday to you! (sic).”

An ultra cool guy who takes life as it comes and makes most of each moment. An Actor who is constantly experimenting and pushing boundaries. And Most of All a dear Friend to have for all times and forever,dearest @iamnagarjuna A Very Happy 💐Birthday to you!🎂 — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) August 29, 2021

Akhil Akkineni had an affectionate wish for his father. Sharing a photo with Naga Chaitanya and Nagarjuna, he wrote, “Your effortless approach to life is truly inspiring. Every moment with you is priceless dear father. Wishing you a very happy birthday and the best year ahead. Love always!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Akhil Akkineni (@akkineniakhil)

Ravi Teja called him the most ‘humble person’ he had ever known, while Anil Sunkara said that he was the ‘eternally charming king, who defines ‘hard work and passion in all his roles’.

On the work front, Nagarjuna has an untitled film with Praveen Sattaru and Bangarraju with director Kalyan Krishna. He was last seen in Wild Dog, which released in theatres, this year.