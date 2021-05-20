Ek Mini Katha gets OTT release date

Amazon Prime Video on Thursday announced that Telugu film Ek Mini Katha, featuring Santosh Sobhan and Kavya Thapar in the lead roles, will release on May 27.

The makers in a statement said Ek Mini Katha is a light-hearted romantic tale with a social message.

Spilling the beans about his character in the movie, Santosh Sobhan, who is the son of late director Sobhan, said, “It was an absolute riot while filming this movie. The writing and the direction was so spot on that playing the character came easily to me. The fact that this topic is so ingrained in reality that the finer nuances of the character was not very difficult to portray. The film is an absolute delight to watch, and I can’t wait for audiences to watch it either.”

Ek Mini Katha is directed by Karthik Rapolu, and produced by UV Concepts, a subsidiary of production house UV Creations.