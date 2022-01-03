Duniya Vijay joins NBK107 cast, makers say he ‘redefines the villainism’

Kannada actor Duniya Vijay has joined the cast of Nandamuri Balakrishna’s next with director Gopichand Malineni. Vijay plays the antagonist in the film, which is based on true incidents. Sharing the news, Malineni wrote on his Twitter handle, “Very happy to welcome the Sandalwood Sensation #DuniyaVijay on board to #NBK107. Redefines the Villainism with #NBK107.”

Billed to be a commercial mass entertainer, Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shankar will bankroll the project under the banner of Mythri Movie Makers. Shruti Haasan plays the female lead opposite Balakrishna. Tentatively titled NBK107, the film was launched last year with a formal prayer ceremony.

S Thaman renders the soundtracks, and Rishi Punjabi will handle the cinematography for this project. RRR dialogue writer Sai Madhav Burra is also part of the NBK107 team, while Navin Nooli will take care of the editing.

The regular shoot of the movie will begin soon.

Meanwhile, Nandamuri Balakrishna’s Akhanda is having a good theatrical run even after one month of its release. The film is expected to continue its successful haul until January end.