Dulquer Salmaan’s Sita Ramam gets a release date, makers promise ‘a love story from the pages of history’

May 26, 2022 2:28:19 pm
The makers of the period drama Sita Ramam announced the film’s release date on Wednesday. The movie will open in theatres on August 5. Production house Vyjayanthi Movies took to their social media handles and wrote, “A love story from the pages of history delivering soon to theatres near you… #SitaRamam Worldwide Release On Aug 5th, 2022.”
Directed by Hanu Raghavapudi, the film features Dulquer Salmaan as Lieutenant Ram and Mrunal Thakur as Sita. Rashmika Mandanna plays a character named Afreen.
Produced by Ashwini Dutt, Sita Ramam will have a simultaneous release in Telugu, Tamil, and Malayalam.
The movie also stars Sumanth, Gautham Menon, Prakash Raj, Tharun Bhascker, Shatru, Bhoomika Chawla, Rukmini Vijay Kumar, Sachin Khedekar, Murali Sharma and Vennela Kishore.
On the work front, Dulquer Salmaan has Chup, King of Kotha and Othiram Kadakam in the pipeline. Meanwhile, Rashmika Mandanna is busy with Mission Majnu, Thalapathy 66, Pushpa: The Rule and Animal.
