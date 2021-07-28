Dulquer Salmaan’s first look as Lieutenant Ram is birthday gift to fans

First look poster of Dulquer Salmaan from his Hanu Raghavapudi-Swapna Cinema project. (Photo: VyjayanthiFilms/Twitter)

The first look of actor Dulquer Salmaan from his unnamed next was released on Wednesday by its makers, Swapna Cinema. Directed by Hanu Raghavapudi of Padi Padi Leche Manasu fame, this project stars Dulquer as Lieutenant Ram. Apart from the first look posters, the makers also shared a video glimpse of the actor from the sets in which he is seen in army fatigues. The characters is seen thinking of the woman he loves in the video footage.

Sharing the first look poster and the glimpse of Dulquer, the makers tweeted: “Our extraordinary man… Happy Birthday ‘Lieutenant’ RAM, @dulQuer.”

This is the first collaboration between Dulquer and director Hanu Raghavapudi. The film revolves around a love saga, with a war in the 60s as its backdrop.

Director Hanu complimented Dulquer for putting ‘sheer hard work’ into the project. “Happy Birthday Ram a.k.a. @dulQuer! You’ve poured life into this character with your sheer hardwork. May you shine brighter!,” his tweet read.

Surprised with the release of his first look, the Mahanati star thanked the film’s team and wrote: “Thank you for the lovely surprise you guys. Here’s a poster of my next Telugu project with Hanu Raghavapudi. It has been a great learning experience shooting for this one across India and can’t wait for you guys to watch it on screen.”

Presented by Vyjayanthi Movies, Swapna Dutt and Priyanka Dutt are bankrolling the project. Vishal Chandrasekhar is the music composer. The flick will have a simultaneous release in Telugu, Malayalam, and Tamil.

On the work front, Dulquer Salmaan will be next seen in Hey Sinamika.