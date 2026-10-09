Dulquer Salmaan’s female fans break security to meet him on Sri Sri set in Vizag, video

Dulquer Salmaan has a massive female fan following, and a recent incident from the sets of his upcoming Telugu film Sri Sri is proof of the same. The actor is currently shooting for the film with Pooja Hegde in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh. Videos shared by fans on social media show a crowd waiting to catch a glimpse of Dulquer, with one female fan even breaking past security to get a picture with him.

In a video shared on Instagram, Dulquer Salmaan is seen arriving at the outdoor shooting location in his luxury car. A sizeable security team was present to manage the crowd. However, as Dulquer made his way towards his vanity van, a female fan managed to get past security and shouted, “Please, one photo.” The actor’s team appeared visibly annoyed as they formed a human chain to help him reach his vanity van. Amid this, another fan is repeatedly heard calling out, “Sir, sir, sir,” to get his attention.