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Dulquer Salmaan’s female fans break security to meet him on Sri Sri set in Vizag, video
Fans rushed to meet Dulquer Salmaan while he drove to the outdoor set by the beach. Unfortunately, his security struggled to manage the crowd.
Dulquer Salmaan has a massive female fan following, and a recent incident from the sets of his upcoming Telugu film Sri Sri is proof of the same. The actor is currently shooting for the film with Pooja Hegde in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh. Videos shared by fans on social media show a crowd waiting to catch a glimpse of Dulquer, with one female fan even breaking past security to get a picture with him.
In a video shared on Instagram, Dulquer Salmaan is seen arriving at the outdoor shooting location in his luxury car. A sizeable security team was present to manage the crowd. However, as Dulquer made his way towards his vanity van, a female fan managed to get past security and shouted, “Please, one photo.” The actor’s team appeared visibly annoyed as they formed a human chain to help him reach his vanity van. Amid this, another fan is repeatedly heard calling out, “Sir, sir, sir,” to get his attention.
Take a look at the video here:
View this post on Instagram
While Dulquer did not stop to interact with the fans at that moment, other videos from the location show him obliging them later. The actor was seen greeting fans near his vanity van and posing for selfies and videos with them. One fan even presented him with a shawl, in the traditional Andhra style. Videos from the shoot have also surfaced online, showing Dulquer and Pooja shooting a scene on the beach, with crew members surrounding them.
Here’s the video:
Dulquer Salmaan is on the right track of the shooting #SriSri at Vishakhapatnam ❤️🔥❤️🔥
#DulquerSalmaan 🌻
#AOT #ImGame #Tollywood 👏 https://t.co/R4PgnJo6JF
— Saseendran P (@SaseendranP12) October 9, 2026
The actors arrived in Visakhapatnam earlier this week to shoot for the film. It is not yet known how long the team will remain in the city.
Also Read: ‘Should I stop?’: Vijay Deverakonda breaks silence on ‘manufactured hate’ at Ranabaali event
Dulquer’s recent professional outing
Speaking about Dulquer’s recent projects, after the disappointment of King of Kotha in 2023, Dulquer returned to Malayalam cinema this year with I’m Game. However, the Onam release received mixed reviews and collected Rs 47.94 crore worldwide. The actor found greater success as a producer with Lokah: Chapter 1 – Chandra, which released last year. The film became the highest-grossing Malayalam movie before Bethlehem Kudumba Unit surpassed its record this year.
Dulquer was last seen in the Tamil-Telugu bilingual Kaantha, apart from I’m Game. He also has two Telugu films lined up, including Sri Sri.
All about Sri Sri
Sri Sri marks the directorial debut of Ravi Nelakuditi and is produced by Sudhakar Cherukuri under the banner of SLV Cinemas. Apart from Dulquer and Pooja Hegde, the film features Ramya Krishnan, Jagapathi Babu, Dheekshith Shetty, Rao Ramesh and Sachin Khedekar in key roles.
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