Wednesday, August 03, 2022

Dulquer Salmaan on pan-India films: Amitabh Bachchan, Rajinikanth and Shah Rukh Khan went beyond borders long ago

Actor Dulquer Salmaan talks about Sita Ramam, why he doesn't like the word pan-India, and more.

Written by Gabbeta Ranjith Kumar | Hyderabad |
August 3, 2022 2:12:55 pm
Dulquer SalmaanDulquer Salmaan poses for photographers during the promotions of Sita Ramam. (Photo: PR Handout)

Actor Dulquer Salmaan is back with yet another romantic drama, Sita Ramam. Directed by Hanu Raghavapudi, the movie marks his second project with production house Vyjayanthi Movies after Mahanati. Also starring Mrunal Thakur, Rashmika Mandanna, Sumanth and Tharun Bhascker in pivotal roles, the film is slated for a worldwide release on August 5 in Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam.

Ahead of the film’s release, Dulquer interacted with the media in Hyderabad. Here are excerpts:

What is the USP of Sita Ramam?

It’s a very original story. I don’t think people are writing these kinds of stories anymore. I loved the idea of the film. It is something I haven’t done before.

You recently said that you will stop doing romantic films.

The audience has been seeing me as a romantic hero for a long time. So, I want to break that image. I am getting older. I want to move away from the type of films I do. Now I want to do more mature stories and experiment.

Tell us about your role in Sita Ramam.

I am playing an army officer named Ram, who is an orphan. He is a happy and positive soul.

Sita Ramam is your second film with Vyjatanthi Movies after Mahanati. How was it collaborating with them again?

Vyjayanthi Movies is like my family. Producer Ashwini Dutt garu is my favourite human being. Vyjayanthi Movies always come up with special things for me.

Do you and your father Mammootty talk about movies?

If I like some scripts, I share them with him in quick one-liners. He also suggests I do good cinema and not miss good scripts. He is my idol. I want to make him proud.

You have done over 30 movies so far in different languages. How do you look at it?

I still feel like I have done less. If you take any of my contemporaries in Malayalam, some of them are doing 10 to 12 films in a year. My father even acted in more than 30 movies in a year. So, I still feel like I am not doing enough.

Also Read |Dulquer Salmaan, Mrunal Thakur groove to viral Malayalam song Devadoothar Paadi

You don’t like the word ‘pan-India’. What would you suggest as an alternative to it?

When something is overused, we get tired of hearing it. Now I don’t see an article or an interview without this pan-India word. I don’t think it’s a new idea or concept. The movies of stars like Amitabh Bachchan, Rajinikanth and Shah Rukh Khan went beyond borders long ago. Now I feel there is no need to emphasize that a movie is a pan-India film.

If you were not into films, what would you have been doing?

I worry about that (laughs). I like investing and stuff. I went to a business school

