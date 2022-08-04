scorecardresearch
Thursday, August 04, 2022

Dulquer Salmaan at Sita Ramam event: ‘Prabhas’ Project K will change Indian cinema forever’

Sita Ramam is written and directed by Hanu Raghavapudi and it stars Dulquer Salmaan, Mrunal Thakur, Rashmika, Sumanth, Tharun Bhascker.

By: Entertainment Desk | Bengaluru |
August 4, 2022 5:57:38 pm
Prabhas and Dulquer Salmaan at the pre-release event of Sita Ramam. (Photo: Twitter/VyjayanthiFilms)

Actor-filmmaker Dulquer Salmaan is quite upbeat about his upcoming Telugu movie Sita Ramam. The star is confident that the film will hit the right chord with the audience across the country. “I think there is visible confidence that we all believe this film is genuine, special and something you will never forget. I feel it will outlive all of those who made this film,” he said at the pre-release event held in Hyderabad on Wednesday.

Dulquer noted that Sita Ramam was very close to his heart as it allowed him to forge new relationships and took him to places he had never seen before. “I have seen this film grow so beautifully. After the first draft, sometimes it gets worse. But, every covid wave gave Hanu garu some more time with the script and it only became beautiful. I got to see so many parts of India that I had never seen before. I also got to pay homage to our soldiers,” he added. “I’m so sad, it’s over. I’m going to miss you guys.”

Also Read |Prabhas appeals to people to watch films in theatres at Sita Ramam event: ‘For us, they are our temples’

Dulquer also expressed his gratitude to actor Prabhas, who attended the event as a special guest. He revealed that he had seen a sneak peek of Prabhas’ upcoming movie Project K.

“I know everybody is dying to know about Project K. I had the good fortune of just peeping into the sets. I guarantee you it is going to change Indian cinema forever. I don’t think anybody’s thinking the way Nagi is. I think only Prabhas garu can give directors like Nagi the chance to dream so big. I can’t wait. I know none of you can. It’s going to be spectacular,” Dulquer said.

Project K is under production in Hyderabad. And it’s written and directed by Nag Ashwin. The film also stars Amitabh Bachchan and Deepika Padukone in the lead roles.

Sita Ramam is written and directed by Hanu Raghavapudi and it also stars Mrunal Thakur, Rashmika, Sumanth, Tharun Bhascker in the star cast. The film is due in cinemas this Friday.

First published on: 04-08-2022 at 05:57:38 pm

