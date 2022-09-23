scorecardresearch
Friday, Sep 23, 2022

As Dulquer Salmaan’s Sita Ramam is set to complete 50 days in theatres, makers release deleted scene

Actors Dulquer Salmaan and Mrunal Thakur's Sita Ramam released on August 5 in theatres.

Dulquer SalmaanSita Ramam is helmed by Hanu Raghavapudi. (Photo: Instagram/dqsalmaan)

Dulquer Salmaan, Mrunal Thakur and Rashmika Mandanna-starrer Sita Ramam opened to a positive response when it released in August. Now, as the Telugu film is going to complete 50 days in theatres, production house Vyjanyanthi Movies has released a deleted scene from the film.

The scene is towards the end of the story where Ram and Vishnu are let out of the dark prison for some time by Tariq to enjoy some fresh air. As other inmates are playing football, Ram and Vishnu also enjoy some moments of carefree joy before one of them tries to kill the other. The official Twitter handle of the production house posted the video and wrote, “Here’s a deleted scene featuring our Ram & Vishnu Sharma from #SitaRamam.”

Check out the video:

Sita Ramam, directed by Hanu Raghavapudi, follows the story of Ram (Dulquer Salmaan), an Indian army officer, and how he falls in love with Sita, played by Mrunal Thakur, who introduces herself through letters. Rashmika Mandanna plays the role of a Pakistani student, who travels to India looking for Sita to deliver a letter from Ram.

Many fans compared the film to Veer Zaara, starring Shah Rukh Khan and Preity Zinta. When asked about the comparison to Shah Rukh, Dulquer Salmaan said, “He is such a model for all of us to follow. How he treats people, how he talks to them, how respectful he is with women. He is very special. I have grown up watching and loving his films like ‘DDLJ’. He has always been an inspiration.”

He added, “So, I am sure I have had influences in maybe how I interact with people, subconsciously. But comparing him to me is like insulting him because there is only one Shah Rukh Khan.”

On the work front, Rashmika Mandanna is gearing up for the release of her debut Hindi film Goodbye. Dulquer Salmaan’s Chup hit screens today. Mrunal Thakur will soon be seen in war drama Pippa alongside Ishaan Khatter.

First published on: 23-09-2022 at 05:59:11 pm
