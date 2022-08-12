Dulquer Salmaan’s Sita Ramam continues its successful run, earns over Rs 40 crore worldwide

August 12, 2022 6:48:41 pm
Dulquer Salmaan’s romantic drama Sita Ramam, also starring Mrunal Thakur in the lead role, has crossed the Rs 40 crore mark at the worldwide box office within seven days of its release. The film’s team shared the update on social media with the caption, “𝐋𝐨𝐯𝐞 𝐢𝐬 𝐮𝐧𝐬𝐭𝐨𝐩𝐩𝐚𝐛𝐥𝐞 💝✨” Now with the Independence Day long weekend ahead, the film is looking to mint some more money at the ticket counters.
Dulquer and Mrunal visited Hyderabad to celebrate the success of the film. Bankrolled by Vyjayanthi Movies and Swapna Cinema, the movie also starred Rashmika Mandanna in a pivotal role.
After Sita Ramam’s release, both Dulquer Salmaan and Mrunal Thakur penned emotional notes thanking the audience. Dulquer mentioned in his note, “I cried on the day of release because I was so overwhelmed with the film and how people were accepting the film. The love you’re showing all of us be it Hanu, Mrunal, Rashmika, Sumanth Anna, Vishal, PS Vinod sir and myself, isn’t something we can explain in words.”
𝐋𝐨𝐯𝐞 𝐢𝐬 𝐮𝐧𝐬𝐭𝐨𝐩𝐩𝐚𝐛𝐥𝐞 💝✨#SitaRamam @dulQuer @mrunal0801 @iamRashmika @iSumanth @hanurpudi @AshwiniDuttCh @Composer_Vishal @TharunBhasckerD @vennelakishore @VyjayanthiFilms @SwapnaCinema @DQsWayfarerFilm @LycaProductions @RelianceEnt @SonyMusicSouth pic.twitter.com/DLVqXUgnZk
— Vyjayanthi Movies (@VyjayanthiFilms) August 12, 2022
Our Ram & Sita visited My Home Avatar in Hyderabad as a part of #SitaRamam success celebrations 🤩@dulQuer @mrunal0801 @iamRashmika @iSumanth @hanurpudi @AshwiniDuttCh @Composer_Vishal @VyjayanthiFilms @SwapnaCinema @SonyMusicSouth pic.twitter.com/p8TokGNidd
— Vyjayanthi Movies (@VyjayanthiFilms) August 12, 2022
The film received mixed reviews upon release. In his review, indianexpress.com’s Manoj Kumar wrote, “Hanu weaves the narrative around a beautiful message of the shared history of love, peace and brotherhood. But, the theme that was supposed to be the film’s biggest strength becomes its glaring weakness: romance. The way the romance develops between Ram (Dulquer Salmaan) and Sita (Mrunal Thakur) feels forced. The back and forth conversation between the two wide-eyed young people is naive, uninteresting and feels overly stretched.”
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Laal Singh Chaddha box office collection day 1: Aamir Khan film sees shockingly low beginning, earns one-fifth of Thugs of Hindostan's opening
Laal Singh Chaddha box office collection day 1: Aamir Khan-starrer tanks with one-fifth of Thugs of Hindostan's opening
Laal Singh Chaddha box office collection day 1: Aamir Khan-starrer tanks with one-fifth of Thugs of Hindostan’s opening
Why Pakistan ended up with so few princely statesPremium
Four phrases that are damaging your child’s self-esteem
Latest News
Independence Day long weekend: Two-hour getaways from Delhi
Poland investigates ”ecological catastrophe” of fish die-off
Photoshoot row: Mumbai Police team visits residence of actor Ranveer Singh to issue summons
Explained: What are the rules for displaying the Tricolour?
A question from Kolkata: Can a teacher be hot?
Liger song Coka 2.0: Vijay Devarakonda and Ananya Panday do Bhangra
Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 to air from this date, watch Madhuri Dixit, Karan Johar, Maniesh Paul and Nora Fatehi’s promos
Ola CEO Bhavish Aggarwal posts new teaser hinting at ‘electric car’ launch for August 15
Explained: Why 1947 Boundary Commission awards for Punjab, Bengal irked India?
‘Have had issues when it comes to our weights’: Sonam Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor open up about emotional eating
HashtagPolitics | Dog videos, hair braids, all is fair as Bihar political war plays out on social media
Can’t trust those who do not hoist Tricolour at home, says Uttarakhand BJP chief