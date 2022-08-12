scorecardresearch
Friday, August 12, 2022

Dulquer Salmaan’s Sita Ramam continues its successful run, earns over Rs 40 crore worldwide

Dulquer Salmaan and Mrunal Thakur visited Hyderabad to celebrate the success of their film Sita Ramam.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
August 12, 2022 6:48:41 pm
sita ramam box officeA still from Sita Ramam.

Dulquer Salmaan’s romantic drama Sita Ramam, also starring Mrunal Thakur in the lead role, has crossed the Rs 40 crore mark at the worldwide box office within seven days of its release. The film’s team shared the update on social media with the caption, “𝐋𝐨𝐯𝐞 𝐢𝐬 𝐮𝐧𝐬𝐭𝐨𝐩𝐩𝐚𝐛𝐥𝐞 💝✨” Now with the Independence Day long weekend ahead, the film is looking to mint some more money at the ticket counters.

Dulquer and Mrunal visited Hyderabad to celebrate the success of the film. Bankrolled by Vyjayanthi Movies and Swapna Cinema, the movie also starred Rashmika Mandanna in a pivotal role.

Also read |Dulquer Salmaan on pan-India films: Amitabh Bachchan, Rajinikanth and Shah Rukh Khan went beyond borders long ago

After Sita Ramam’s release, both Dulquer Salmaan and Mrunal Thakur penned emotional notes thanking the audience. Dulquer mentioned in his note, “I cried on the day of release because I was so overwhelmed with the film and how people were accepting the film. The love you’re showing all of us be it Hanu, Mrunal, Rashmika, Sumanth Anna, Vishal, PS Vinod sir and myself, isn’t something we can explain in words.”

The film received mixed reviews upon release. In his review, indianexpress.com’s Manoj Kumar wrote, “Hanu weaves the narrative around a beautiful message of the shared history of love, peace and brotherhood. But, the theme that was supposed to be the film’s biggest strength becomes its glaring weakness: romance. The way the romance develops between Ram (Dulquer Salmaan) and Sita (Mrunal Thakur) feels forced. The back and forth conversation between the two wide-eyed young people is naive, uninteresting and feels overly stretched.”

Explained by The Indian Express


First published on: 12-08-2022 at 06:48:41 pm

