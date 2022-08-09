scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, August 09, 2022

Dulquer Salmaan pens heartfelt note on Sita Ramam’s success: ‘I cried on the day of release…’

Sita Ramam is Dulquer Salmaan's second straight Telugu-language film after Mahanati.

By: Entertainment Desk | Bengaluru |
August 9, 2022 6:24:02 pm
Sita Ramam movieDulquer Salmaan and Mrunal Thakur in Sita Ramam. (Photo: PR Handout)

Actor Dulquer Salmaan on Tuesday wrote a heartfelt note thanking the movie-going audience in the Telugu states for making his latest movie Sita Ramam a hit. He expressed his gratitude to the audience for supporting him from the early days of his career.

“My first ever film that was dubbed In Telugu and released was ‘OK Bangaram’. Thanks to Mani Sir, you all took a chance on me and gave me immense love in my first outing. Then, Nagi & Vyjayanthi gave me the opportunity to play Gemini in ‘Mahanati’ and even though it had grey shades, the love and respect I got for the role and film was unlike anything I expected. ‘Ammadi’ became a permanent part of my life wherever I went. ‘Kanulu Kanulanu Dochayante’ & ‘Kurup’ were dubbed films, yet the love you gave to those films is something I’ll never forget,” he said.

The actor added, “When Swapna and Hanu approached me with ‘Sita Ramam’, I knew I was in safe hands. I knew we would be delivering a quality film and I want to always do only those straight Telugu films that will be unique and pathbreaking. The film is a combined effort of so many artistes and talents and crew and it became as beautiful as it is because of everyone involved. I cried on the day of release because I was so overwhelmed with the film and how people were accepting the film. The love you’re showing all of us be it Hanu, Mrunal, Rashmika, Sumanth Anna, Vishal, PS Vinod sir and myself, isn’t something we can explain in words.”

Also Read |How much did Sudeep-starrer Vikrant Rona really make at the box office? Here’s a reality check

Sita Ramam is Dulquer Salmaan’s second straight Telugu film after Mahanati. Written and directed by Hanu Raghavapudi, the movie, set in the 1960s, follows the love story between an Indian soldier and a young woman from Hyderabad’s royal family.

Mrunal Thakur plays the role of Dulquer Salmaan’s love interest, while Rashmika Mandanna essayed a key role in the movie. According to producers, the film has raked in more than Rs 25 crore from its worldwide ticket sales in its first three days. And the movie is said to be holding well at the box office in Telugu states even during the weekdays.

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Buy now

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 09-08-2022 at 06:24:02 pm

Most Popular

1

Koffee with Karan episode 6 teaser: Sonam Kapoor says her brothers have slept with all her friends, retitles Brahmastra as 'Shiva No 1'

2

Maharashtra Cabinet expansion News Live Updates: 18 ministers, including Chandrakant Patil, take oath

3

Maharashtra Cabinet expansion: Shinde & Fadnavis walk the tightrope, CM pacifies those overlooked

4

Sushmita Sen parties with ex-boyfriend Rohman Shawl, continues to maintain radio silence about Lalit Modi's relationship announcement. See pics

5

Bihar JD(U)-BJP face off Live Updates: Nitish to meet Governor at 4 pm amid rift in NDA

Featured Stories

Pakistan's recall of its Chess Olympiad team is a self-goal
Pakistan's recall of its Chess Olympiad team is a self-goal
End of Monsoon Session: Notes from a Parliament reporter’s diary
End of Monsoon Session: Notes from a Parliament reporter’s diary
Explained: What is AGM-88 HARM, the new anti-radar missile supplied to Uk...
Explained: What is AGM-88 HARM, the new anti-radar missile supplied to Uk...
Dinosaur footprints in China: the discovery and its importance
Dinosaur footprints in China: the discovery and its importance
TMC totters in poll-bound Tripura as workers defect to Congress in droves
TMC totters in poll-bound Tripura as workers defect to Congress in droves
As PM Modi again refers to Rajya Sabha ‘hurdle’, some House truths
As PM Modi again refers to Rajya Sabha ‘hurdle’, some House truths
AGM-88 HARM, the new anti-radar missile supplied to Ukraine by US
Explained

AGM-88 HARM, the new anti-radar missile supplied to Ukraine by US

Umpire Rudi Koertzen dies in car crash

Umpire Rudi Koertzen dies in car crash

Pakistan's recall of its Chess Olympiad team is a self-goal
Opinion

Pakistan's recall of its Chess Olympiad team is a self-goal

Why you should read ‘Eggs and faith’ or ‘Transgender Persons’
UPSC Key

Why you should read ‘Eggs and faith’ or ‘Transgender Persons’

Premium
India, Bangladesh, Pakistan: What east can teach west
C Raja Mohan writes

India, Bangladesh, Pakistan: What east can teach west

Premium
Beckbagan: Named after an emissary from Awadh respected by the British
Streetwise Kolkata

Beckbagan: Named after an emissary from Awadh respected by the British

Premium
Can this new diabetes drug cure obesity?

Can this new diabetes drug cure obesity?

Anurag Kashyap: No takers for films that are remotely political or religious

Anurag Kashyap: No takers for films that are remotely political or religious

Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch
SPONSORED

Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed
SPONSORED

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed

LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package
SPONSORED

LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package

Latest News 

Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Nysa Devgan
Nysa Devgan parties with Mahikaa Rampal, Ahan Shetty and Banita Sandhu in London, see photos
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Aug 09: Latest News
Advertisement