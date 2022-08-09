Dulquer Salmaan pens heartfelt note on Sita Ramam’s success: ‘I cried on the day of release…’

Actor Dulquer Salmaan on Tuesday wrote a heartfelt note thanking the movie-going audience in the Telugu states for making his latest movie Sita Ramam a hit. He expressed his gratitude to the audience for supporting him from the early days of his career.

“My first ever film that was dubbed In Telugu and released was ‘OK Bangaram’. Thanks to Mani Sir, you all took a chance on me and gave me immense love in my first outing. Then, Nagi & Vyjayanthi gave me the opportunity to play Gemini in ‘Mahanati’ and even though it had grey shades, the love and respect I got for the role and film was unlike anything I expected. ‘Ammadi’ became a permanent part of my life wherever I went. ‘Kanulu Kanulanu Dochayante’ & ‘Kurup’ were dubbed films, yet the love you gave to those films is something I’ll never forget,” he said.

The actor added, “When Swapna and Hanu approached me with ‘Sita Ramam’, I knew I was in safe hands. I knew we would be delivering a quality film and I want to always do only those straight Telugu films that will be unique and pathbreaking. The film is a combined effort of so many artistes and talents and crew and it became as beautiful as it is because of everyone involved. I cried on the day of release because I was so overwhelmed with the film and how people were accepting the film. The love you’re showing all of us be it Hanu, Mrunal, Rashmika, Sumanth Anna, Vishal, PS Vinod sir and myself, isn’t something we can explain in words.”

Sita Ramam is Dulquer Salmaan’s second straight Telugu film after Mahanati. Written and directed by Hanu Raghavapudi, the movie, set in the 1960s, follows the love story between an Indian soldier and a young woman from Hyderabad’s royal family.

Mrunal Thakur plays the role of Dulquer Salmaan’s love interest, while Rashmika Mandanna essayed a key role in the movie. According to producers, the film has raked in more than Rs 25 crore from its worldwide ticket sales in its first three days. And the movie is said to be holding well at the box office in Telugu states even during the weekdays.