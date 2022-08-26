scorecardresearch
Friday, Aug 26, 2022

Dulquer Salmaan’s latest hit Sita Ramam to release in Hindi on this date

Dulquer Salmaan's latest movie Sita Ramam was a big hit in the Telugu states and Tamil Nadu.

Sita RamamA poster of Sita Ramam. (Photo: PR Handout)

Actor-producer Dulquer Salmaan is basking in the success of his latest movie, Sita Ramam. The film was released when the Telugu film industry was reeling under back-to-back flops and sprung a surprise by drawing film buffs in large numbers to theatres. Not just in Telugu states, the film also found a lot of takers in Tamil Nadu.

Sita Ramam has raked in more than Rs 50 crore from its worldwide ticket sales and is still running in cinemas in south India. To expand the film’s box office fortunes, producers Vyjayanthi Movies on Friday announced their plans to release it in Hindi. “#SitaRamam to mesmerize in Hindi, Grand Release On Sep 2nd,” tweeted Vyjayanthi Movies.

Also Read |Mike Tyson forgets he is a part of Liger, asks interviewer: ‘I don’t know, tell me about it’. Watch video

Written and directed by Hanu Raghavapudi, Sita Ramam is a period drama. The story spans from the early 1960s to the late 1980s. It follows the journey of a Pakistani youngster Afreen (Rashmika Mandanna), who comes to India to fulfill the wishes of her grandfather. In the course of the journey, she unravels the truth about herself. It tells the story of an Indian soldier who makes great sacrifices for humanity.

Sita Ramam, however, opened to mixed reviews. “Hanu weaves the narrative around a beautiful message of the shared history of love, peace and brotherhood. But, the theme that was supposed to be the film’s biggest strength becomes its glaring weakness: romance. The way the romance develops between Ram (Dulquer Salmaan) and Sita (Mrunal Thakur) feels forced,” wrote Indianexpress.com’s Manoj Kumar R.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Explained: Why companies are increasing prices of gadgets old and newPremium
Explained: Why companies are increasing prices of gadgets old and new
Fabric device that generates electricity using moisture in air could repl...Premium
Fabric device that generates electricity using moisture in air could repl...
Explained: Can a SEBI order from 2020 stop Adani from acquiring 29% of NDTV?Premium
Explained: Can a SEBI order from 2020 stop Adani from acquiring 29% of NDTV?
40 years after its first 800, small cars still keep Maruti Suzuki on over...Premium
40 years after its first 800, small cars still keep Maruti Suzuki on over...

The word of mouth for the movie was positive both in Telugu states and Tamil Nadu. The film in its third week has managed to retain a significant number of screens in these states.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 26-08-2022 at 06:32:22 pm
Next Story

World Championships: Satwik-Chirag claim India’s first men’s doubles medal, heartbreak for Prannoy

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

Moderna sues Pfizer/BioNTech for patent infringement over Covid vaccine

Moderna sues Pfizer/BioNTech for patent infringement over Covid vaccine

Assessing CJI Ramana’s legacy through three key numbers: 0, 163 & 71,411
Opinion

Assessing CJI Ramana’s legacy through three key numbers: 0, 163 & 71,411

Second wind at 34: Sachin showed it's possible, up to Kohli now

Second wind at 34: Sachin showed it's possible, up to Kohli now

‘Enough places of worship already’: Kerala HC on plea to convert building into mosque

‘Enough places of worship already’: Kerala HC on plea to convert building into mosque

'There is nobody to listen to Cong workers': Ahmed Patel's daughter

'There is nobody to listen to Cong workers': Ahmed Patel's daughter

Explained: Why a Chinese company has demanded Rs 443 cr in damages from India

Explained: Why a Chinese company has demanded Rs 443 cr in damages from India

Three Thousand Years of Longing review: George Miller at his best

Three Thousand Years of Longing review: George Miller at his best

Explained | Why companies are increasing prices of gadgets old and new

Explained | Why companies are increasing prices of gadgets old and new

Premium
Deverakonda film is a cringe-fest of mammoth proportions
Liger movie review

Deverakonda film is a cringe-fest of mammoth proportions

Premium
CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
BRANDED CONTENT

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time
SPONSORED

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time

Insipiring Talent: "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Scholarship" By Manipal University Jaipur
SPONSORED

Insipiring Talent: "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Scholarship" By Manipal University Jaipur

Latest News

Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Anupam Kher, Kirron Kher old photos
How Anupam Kher-Kirron Kher fell in love: ‘He had nothing then…’
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Aug 26: Latest News
Advertisement