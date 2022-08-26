Dulquer Salmaan’s latest hit Sita Ramam to release in Hindi on this date

Actor-producer Dulquer Salmaan is basking in the success of his latest movie, Sita Ramam. The film was released when the Telugu film industry was reeling under back-to-back flops and sprung a surprise by drawing film buffs in large numbers to theatres. Not just in Telugu states, the film also found a lot of takers in Tamil Nadu.

Sita Ramam has raked in more than Rs 50 crore from its worldwide ticket sales and is still running in cinemas in south India. To expand the film’s box office fortunes, producers Vyjayanthi Movies on Friday announced their plans to release it in Hindi. “#SitaRamam to mesmerize in Hindi, Grand Release On Sep 2nd,” tweeted Vyjayanthi Movies.

Written and directed by Hanu Raghavapudi, Sita Ramam is a period drama. The story spans from the early 1960s to the late 1980s. It follows the journey of a Pakistani youngster Afreen (Rashmika Mandanna), who comes to India to fulfill the wishes of her grandfather. In the course of the journey, she unravels the truth about herself. It tells the story of an Indian soldier who makes great sacrifices for humanity.

Sita Ramam, however, opened to mixed reviews. “Hanu weaves the narrative around a beautiful message of the shared history of love, peace and brotherhood. But, the theme that was supposed to be the film’s biggest strength becomes its glaring weakness: romance. The way the romance develops between Ram (Dulquer Salmaan) and Sita (Mrunal Thakur) feels forced,” wrote Indianexpress.com’s Manoj Kumar R.

The word of mouth for the movie was positive both in Telugu states and Tamil Nadu. The film in its third week has managed to retain a significant number of screens in these states.