Dulquer Salmaan: Kurup is a special film for me

The pre-release event of Malayalam film Kurup was held in Hyderabad on Tuesday. Dulquer Salmaan, Sobhita Dhulipala, Bharath and Lagadapati Sridhar among others were present at the event.

Speaking at the pre-release event, Dulquer said, “Kurup is a special film for me and the team. From whatever glimpse you have seen, you can understand the amount of effort we have put into it. I promise you this (glimpse) is merely one per cent of the film. I am very sure it’s going to be an amazing experience for everybody who is going to watch it. The story and idea (of the movie) are universal and that is why we are releasing it across languages. It always makes me happy to come back to Hyderabad. I always say I don’t think there are bigger cinema lovers than the Telugu audience. During my first film Usthad Hotel, when I visited Hyderabad, some fans would tell me, ‘I saw Usthad Hotel,’ and I was like, ‘How did you see it?’ There was no OTT then, and it wasn’t on YouTube. They would tell me, ‘Oh, we just search for the best films of 2012. Found this film on the list, and we watched it.’ That is the level of love that they have for cinema across languages. I have always been welcomed here like someone from a Telugu state. Within the industry and from the viewers, there has only been love. So, I want to keep doing work here, definitely straight Telugu films.”

“I am just about to complete my second Telugu movie helmed by Hanu Raghavapudi. It is bankrolled by Vyjayanthi Movies. That’s also going to be special. Do check out our Kurup in cinemas. We have taken utmost care with Telugu translation. I have dubbed it myself. We wanted to seem like a straight Telugu film. You will enjoy it, and I cannot wait to hear the feedback. I am waiting with bated breath, excitement and nervousness for November 12. See you back in the cinemas,” he added.

Directed by Srinath Rajendran, Kurup is bankrolled by Wayfarer Films and M-Star Entertainments.

On the work front, Dulquer Salmaan has Salute, King of Kotha, Othiram Kadakam and Hey Sinamika in the pipeline.