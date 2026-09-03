Dulquer Salmaan’s I’m Game hit by delays, Telugu shows cancelled on opening day

Dulquer Salmaan‘s I’m Game, which released worldwide on Thursday, ran into a significant distribution problem on its opening day in Hyderabad after Digital Cinema Packages (DCPs) for the Hindi, Telugu, Tamil and Kannada versions were not delivered to theatres for the first show. Multiple shows were thus cancelled, with Telugu screenings being among the worst affected.

Morning shows cancelled across various centers

Talking to SCREEN, one of the prominent industry veterans of Telugu cinema said, “The DCPs for the dubbed versions simply did not reach the theatres on time. We’ve been waiting for it since last night. While the makers have informed us there will be a delay, we didn’t expect it to reach a point where we had to cancel morning shows across multiple centres.”