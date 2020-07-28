Dulquer Salmaan and Vyjayanthi Movies join hands for period drama

The Dulquer Salmaan-starrer will be helmed by Hanu Raghavapudi. The Dulquer Salmaan-starrer will be helmed by Hanu Raghavapudi.

Dulquer Salmaan, who is celebrating his 34th birthday today, is quite upbeat about his next project, which will be simultaneously shot in Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam. The untitled film will showcase a wartime love story in the backdrop of 1964.

“It is my pleasure and honor to associate with Hanu Raghavapudi, Swapna Cinemas and Vyjayanthi Movies for this trilingual period drama. Thank you for this lovely surprise. Can’t wait to don the role of Lieutenant Ram,” tweeted Dulquer with posters announcing the movie.

The film will be directed by Hanu Raghavapudi for Vyjayanthi Movies banner. This project will be Dulquer’s second movie with the production house after Mahanati/Nadigaiyar Thilagam, a biopic on the life and times of legendary actor Savitri.

Vyjayanthi Movies also recently announced another big-budget movie, starring Prabhas and Deepika Padukone.

