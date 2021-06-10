scorecardresearch
Thursday, June 10, 2021
Dubbing artiste Ghantasala Ratnakumar passes away due to cardiac arrest

Ghantasala Ratnakumar passed away on Thursday at a private hospital in Chennai after a cardiac arrest.

By: Entertainment Desk | Hyderabad |
June 10, 2021 1:54:30 pm
Ghantasala RatnakumarGhantasala Ratnakumar is known for his versatile dubbing skills. (Photo: Twitter/baraju_SuperHit)

Ghantasala Ratnakumar, famous dubbing artist and son of legendary music composer Ghantasala Venkateswara Rao, died on Thursday at a private hospital in Chennai after to cardiac arrest. He was diagnosed with Covid-19 earlier but recently tested negative. He was also suffering from other health-related issues including kidney ailment.

As a dubbing artiste, Ratnakumar lent his voice to more than 1000 movies in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Hindi. He has also dubbed for many Telugu and Tamil television serials and cartoons. He has nearly 50 documentaries to his credit as a dubbing artist.

He also worked as a dialogue writer for Aata Arambham and Veerudokkade, etc.

