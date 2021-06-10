Dubbing artiste Ghantasala Ratnakumar passes away due to cardiac arrest

June 10, 2021 1:54:30 pm
Ghantasala Ratnakumar, famous dubbing artist and son of legendary music composer Ghantasala Venkateswara Rao, died on Thursday at a private hospital in Chennai after to cardiac arrest. He was diagnosed with Covid-19 earlier but recently tested negative. He was also suffering from other health-related issues including kidney ailment.
As a dubbing artiste, Ratnakumar lent his voice to more than 1000 movies in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Hindi. He has also dubbed for many Telugu and Tamil television serials and cartoons. He has nearly 50 documentaries to his credit as a dubbing artist.
He also worked as a dialogue writer for Aata Arambham and Veerudokkade, etc.
