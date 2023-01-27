scorecardresearch
Friday, Jan 27, 2023
Dubbing artist Srinivasa Murthy passes away

Srinivasa Murthy began his career as a dubbing artist in the 1990s. He dubbed for over 1000 films.

Srinivasa MurthySrinivasa Murthy is best known for lending his voice to actors like Ajith and Suriya. (Photo: vamsikaka/Twitter)
Popular south Indian dubbing artist Srinivasa Murthy passed away due to cardiac arrest at his residence in Chennai on Friday.

Murthy is best known for dubbing Suriya’s character in the Singam film series. He dubbed for many non-Telugu actors, such as Ajith Kumar in Viswasam, Mohanlal in Janatha Garage, Vikram in Aparichithudu, Jayaram in Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, Arjun in Okeokkadu, and Upendra. He also lent his voice to Bollywood superstars Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan for their Telugu dubbed movies and notable Hollywood films. His most recent work as a dubbing artist was Madhavan’s Rocketry: The Nambi Effect.

Srinivasa Murthy began his career as a dubbing artist in the 1990s. He dubbed for over 1000 films. Murthy won a Nandi award for his work in Sivayya (1998).

First published on: 27-01-2023 at 14:07 IST
