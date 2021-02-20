Drishyam 2: Venkatesh and Jeethu Joseph join hands for Telugu remake

Jeethu Joseph shared that the Telugu remake of Drishyam 2 will go on floors in March. (Photo: Jeethu Joseph/Instagram)

The Telugu remake of Malayalam movie Drishyam 2 is all set to go on floors in March. While actor Venkatesh Daggubati will return to play the lead, it will be directed by Jeethu Joseph, who also helmed the original Malayalam version.

Jeethu Joseph took to his Facebook page on Saturday and made the announcement. Sharing a photo with Venkatesh Daggubati and Suresh Babu Daggubati, he wrote, “Telugu remake of Drishyam 2 is on. Starting in March.”

The first part of the Telugu remake, which released in 2014, was directed by Supriya. It also starred Meena and Nadhiya. The makers are yet to reveal complete details of the cast and crew of Drishyam 2.

Malayalam movie Drishyam 2 featured Mohanlal, Meena, Ansiba Hassan, Esther Anil, Asha Sarath, and Siddique among others. It released on Amazon Prime Video on February 19, and is, so far getting a lot of critical acclaim.

Mohanlal on Friday, took to his official Facebook page to thank his fans. He wrote, “Overwhelmed and overjoyed by the tremendous response to Drishyam 2. Am touched by the fact that so many of you have already watched the film and have messaged or called with words of appreciation. The success of Drishyam 2 is a testament to the fact that cinema lovers across the world always appreciate good work and support it.”

Drishyam has also been made in Hindi starring Ajay Devgn, Tabu, Shrita Saran, Ishita Dutta and others. It was directed by Nishikant Kamat.