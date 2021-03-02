Drishyam 2 Telugu remake goes on floors with Venkatesh

The Telugu remake of Malayalam hit Drishyam 2 went on the floors on Tuesday in Hyderabad. The film has been titled Drushyam 2, and it will be helmed by Jeethu Joseph, the creator of the Drishyam franchise.

Drushyam 2 was launched with a customary puja. Jeethu, actor Venkatesh and producer Suresh Babu were present at the launch event. Rana Daggubati was also in attendance.

The first part of the Telugu remake starring Venkatesh Daggubati, Meena and Nadhiya, was helmed by Supriya. The film, which came out in 2014, was received well both by critics and the audience at the box office. It seems like Jeethu will retain the principle star cast of Drushyam, while the filmmakers are yet to announce the new addition to the cast.

Drishyam 2 was released earlier this month on Amazon Prime Video. And the sequel exceeded the expectations by garnering an overwhelmingly positive response. The Indian Express’ film critic Shubhra Gupta gave the sequel three stars. “It’s not easy to craft murder-mystery sequels. Jeethu Joseph’s film jumps over the familiarity hurdle by broadening its ambit on crime and punishment,” read a section of her review. She also called the Mohanlal movie a solid and satisfying sequel.

The Hindi remake rights for Drishyam 2 have been sold to producer Kumar Mangat. There is also a strong buzz that Kamal Haasan may act in the Tamil remake. An official word on the same is awaited.