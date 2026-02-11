‘Dr Sreeleela’ is official: Actress wins hearts as she graduates medical school while starring in blockbusters

In a heartwarming scene that has won the admiration of social media users, Sreeleela formally graduated with her medical degree on Tuesday night, concluding a fascinating journey that has seen the young actress successfully juggle two of the most challenging fields, cinema and medicine, successfully.

In a video from Sreeleela’s convocation ceremony that went viral on social media Wednesday, the young actress is seen standing on stage in her graduation robe with a red scarf and hat to go with it, diploma in hand, as the master of ceremonies showered praise on the graduating doctors of the 2020 batch. The radiant look on her face was all one needed to know that this was one joyous occasion for the young graduate.