‘Dr Sreeleela’ is official: Actress wins hearts as she graduates medical school while starring in blockbusters

Sreeleela graduates with an MBBS degree from DY Patil Medical College! Watch the viral video from the 2026 convocation as the star balances cinema and medicine.

Written by: Entertainment Desk
3 min readHyderabadFeb 11, 2026 04:13 PM IST
Sreeleela at her graduation ceremonySreeleela beams with pride at her convocation ceremony as she gets her MBBS degree.
In a heartwarming scene that has won the admiration of social media users, Sreeleela formally graduated with her medical degree on Tuesday night, concluding a fascinating journey that has seen the young actress successfully juggle two of the most challenging fields, cinema and medicine, successfully.

In a video from Sreeleela’s convocation ceremony that went viral on social media Wednesday, the young actress is seen standing on stage in her graduation robe with a red scarf and hat to go with it, diploma in hand, as the master of ceremonies showered praise on the graduating doctors of the 2020 batch. The radiant look on her face was all one needed to know that this was one joyous occasion for the young graduate.

To most individuals, it would be an unthinkable decision to have to choose between having a career in medicine and one in the film industry. Sreeleela would not be making this difficult decision. Instead, the actress, aged 23, has taken steps to ensure she achieves her goals in two different fields at the same time.

As a part of the 2020 batch at DY Patil Medical College, Sreeleela began her medical education at a time when her acting career was slowly gaining traction. Even while her classmates could afford to be immersed in books on anatomy and clinical education, Sreeleela was simultaneously learning scriptlines, rehearsing dance choreography, and shooting films through the wee hours of the night.

Born in Detroit, Michigan, and raised in Bangalore, she comes from a medical family. Her mother, Dr. Swarnalatha, is a renowned gynecologist and infertility specialist with over two decades of experience. Growing up watching her mother care for patients planted the seeds of medical aspiration early in Sreeleela’s life.”I always wanted to be a doctor,” she has said, and Tuesday night’s graduation proved she meant it.

Sreeleela began her acting career as a child artist. She made her screen debut as a lead actress in 2019 with the Kannada film “Kiss.” Thereafter, there was no looking back for the actress in the world of South Indian cinema. Meanwhile, during the process of completing her MBBS, she delivered a series of successful performances in “Pelli SandaD,” “Dhamaka,” “Bhagavanth Kesari,” “Guntur Kaaram,” “Junior,” and “Pushpa 2: The Rule.”

Even as she celebrates her medical achievement, Dr. Sreeleela shows no signs of slowing down her cinematic momentum. She’s currently working on several high-profile projects that showcase her versatility across South Indian cinema.

