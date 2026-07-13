Don’t Trouble the Trouble teaser: Fahadh Faasil unleashes accidental supernatural powers

The makers of Don’t Trouble the Trouble on Monday released the first teaser of the film, giving audiences their first proper look at Fahadh Faasil in what marks his debut as a lead in Telugu cinema. The teaser dropped simultaneously in Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam, with the film set for a theatrical release on September 11.

Presented by SS Rajamouli and produced by the Baahubali team of Shobu Yarlagadda, Prasad Devineni and S.S. Karthikeya under Arka Mediaworks, the film is directed by Shashank Yeleti, who co-wrote the screenplay with Hamza Ali.

The teaser introduces Fahadh Faasil as a small-time magician who lives with a young girl, played by child actor Ssara. What begins as harmless trickery takes a turn when one of his acts inadvertently gives the girl genuine supernatural powers. While she grows fond of him, her abilities start creating serious trouble, and the magician finds himself in the middle of a situation he has no idea how to control. The footage strikes a balance between comedy, fantasy and a streak of something darker, suggesting the film is not a conventional entertainer.