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Don’t Trouble the Trouble teaser: Fahadh Faasil unleashes accidental supernatural powers
Directed by Shashank Yeleti and presented by SS Rajamouli, Fahadh Faasil's fantasy drama Don't Trouble the Trouble follows a magician whose tricks accidentally give a young girl dangerous powers.
The makers of Don’t Trouble the Trouble on Monday released the first teaser of the film, giving audiences their first proper look at Fahadh Faasil in what marks his debut as a lead in Telugu cinema. The teaser dropped simultaneously in Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam, with the film set for a theatrical release on September 11.
Presented by SS Rajamouli and produced by the Baahubali team of Shobu Yarlagadda, Prasad Devineni and S.S. Karthikeya under Arka Mediaworks, the film is directed by Shashank Yeleti, who co-wrote the screenplay with Hamza Ali.
The teaser introduces Fahadh Faasil as a small-time magician who lives with a young girl, played by child actor Ssara. What begins as harmless trickery takes a turn when one of his acts inadvertently gives the girl genuine supernatural powers. While she grows fond of him, her abilities start creating serious trouble, and the magician finds himself in the middle of a situation he has no idea how to control. The footage strikes a balance between comedy, fantasy and a streak of something darker, suggesting the film is not a conventional entertainer.
Even in a teaser, Fahadh’s screen presence stands out. He appears to be playing the kind of character he has built his reputation on in Malayalam cinema: unassuming, slightly eccentric, and carrying more beneath the surface than he lets on. The setting has a weathered, small-town quality to it, and the production design hints at a world that blends the real and the magical without leaning entirely into either.
Kaala Bhairava, nephew of SS Rajamouli and son of Oscar-winning composer MM Keeravani, has composed the music and background score. The teaser’s background score is one of its strongest elements, setting a tone that moves between whimsy and tension. Brad Francis handles the cinematography, with editing by Praveen Antony. Saurabh Sachdeva, known for his roles in Animal and Jaane Jaan, is also part of the cast.
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Don’t Trouble the Trouble has been in the works for a long time. It was first announced in 2024, and principal photography began in February 2026 with a night shoot in Hyderabad. The Rajamouli connection has ensured that the project has carried a high profile from the start. While Fahadh Faasil has appeared in Telugu films before, most notably in Pushpa: The Rise and its sequel, this is his first time leading a Telugu production.
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