Don’t Look Up director Adam McKay calls India’s RRR snub ‘a travesty’, pledges support for SS Rajamouli film

Many are still not able to come to terms with the Film Federation of India’s (FFI) decision to overlook director SS Rajamouli’s global hit RRR as India’s official entry for the Oscars. The latest to react to the development is Hollywood filmmaker Adam McKay, who has films like The Big Short, Vice and Don’t Look Up, to his credit.

He called the decision ‘a travesty’ and pledged support to RRR to get it nominated in the Best Pictures category at the Academy Awards. “This is a travesty. But let’s make sure it gets a best picture nom. Can we do a screening at the Rose Bowl? (How amazing would that be?) #RRR,” he tweeted.

Contrary to popular opinion, the jury members of the FFI picked the Gujarati film Chhello Show (Last Film Show) as the country’s official entry for the Best International Feature at the Oscars. Many have lashed out at the federation for missing an opportunity to end India’s nomination drought of 21 years at the Oscars. Considering the popularity that the film is enjoying with the western audience, the popular consensus is that RRR would have earned an Oscar nod. However, the members of the FFI rejected the popular opinion.

“Chhello Show was a unanimous decision by the jury. Out of the 17, all of them said we need this film. We are never inside so this was completely the jury’s decision. They said it is an Indian film that should go (for Oscar),” FFI president TP Aggarwal told indianexpress.com.

The RRR team, however, are in the process of putting together a campaign to submit the film under various popular categories at the Oscars.